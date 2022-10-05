Scenic City Clay Arts Hosts “SCCA Potter’s Alley” At Between The Bridges Event

In partnership with the Association for Visual Arts, Scenic City Clay Arts is hosting the “SCCA Potter’s Alley” at the 2022 Between the Bridges event to showcase the artistic talents of the ceramic studio’s member artists. The Between the Bridges event will be held at Coolidge Park on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 am-5 pm

The “SCCA Potter’s Alley” will feature 23 ceramic artists who all participate in the membership program at SCCA. AVA will also host over 30 local visual artists representing all mediums at the event.

“We are so excited to collaborate with AVA for the Between the Bridges event that celebrates all creative artists in our community,” says Executive Director Joy Key. “This event is a great opportunity for Chattanoogans to support local artists and makers while also learning more about our creative community. Chattanooga’s art scene is growing more and more each year, and SCCA is so grateful to be a part of this burgeoning field alongside wonderful organizations like AVA.”

SCCA Potter’s Alley vendors include: Karen Smith, Tove Lenti, Debby Dunn, Kim Myers, Rachel Limerick, Christie Zdon, Woo Pottery, Tompkins Pottery, Honeybee Pots & Co, Trotwood Ceramics, Mountain Sky Pottery, The Pot Slinger, Sophy Ivy Pottery, Trails to Kiln, Lauren Maxwell Pottery, Open Face Sandwich, Marialice Hatch Pottery, Pawtery Pottery LLC, Blu Willow Ceramics, Homebrew Pottery, Joanna West Art and ASQ Creations.

“This is a great opportunity to enjoy a fun, family-friendly art event and get a head start on your holiday shopping,” said Ms. Key. “All artists will have work available for purchase, and with such a variety of artists at this event, there will be something for everyone.”

On the same day as the event, the Chattanooga VegFest will also be happening in Coolidge Park from noon-5 pm The VegFest will host live music, vegan food trucks and a family fun zone that all Between the Bridges event attendees will be able to access and enjoy.

Coolidge Park is located at 150 River St. in Chattanooga. Street and lot parking will be available. Between the Bridges is a free, non-ticketed event.