Scenes From Day Of Arts And Culture Around Los Alamos

Dance Arts Los Alamos (DALA) Dancers Jana Gauss, Maggie Kelley and Ariana Kimball perform a scene from Nutcracker on the Hill during the Day of Arts and Culture Saturday at Fuller Lodge. Los Alamos County and Los Alamos Creative District Sponsored the Day of Arts and Culture. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com

Sax Atomix performs Saturday outside of Boese Brothers in Central Park Square during the Day of Arts and Culture held at Venues around Los Alamos. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com

A group of painters takes part in a plein air painting class Saturday at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op in Central Park Square during a Day of Arts and Culture. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com

Mo Alcott paints her interpretation of Van Gogh’s Starry Night, complete with Bigfoot, during the plein art painting class Saturday at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com

Plein air painter Mo Alcott paints during the Day of Arts and Culture Saturday. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com

From left, Mesa Public Library Youth Services Director Melissa Mackey, Village Arts owner Ken Nebel and local models Anna Jacobson and Jaz Torres pose for a drawing session Saturday at Mesa Public Library as part of the Day of Arts and Culture. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com

Kathi Geoffrion Parker Sketches during the drawing session Saturday at Mesa Public Library. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com

Sculptor and photographer Jack Bornick, left, discusses his work Featured at the Step Up Gallery in Mesa Public Library to a group of art enthusiasts including local artist Katy Korkos, right, during Saturday’s Day of Arts in Culture. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com

Sculptor and photographer Jack Bornick, right, discusses his work Featured at the Step Up Gallery in Mesa Public Library during Saturday’s Day of Arts in Culture. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com

MainStreet Director Jacquelyn Connolly, first row left, teaches swing dancing along with co-instructor Karthik Ramaswamy, first row right, Saturday at Los Alamos Little Theater. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com

Swing Dancers learn new moves Saturday at Los Alamos Little Theater. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com