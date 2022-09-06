Scattershooting: A Deeper look at Armstrong’s weekend, basketball recruiting & golden nuggets… : Jerry Ratcliffe

By Jerry Ratcliffe

Scattershooting around UVA and the ACC, while taking a closer look at Brennan Armstrong’s record-breaking performance…

Virginia’s quarterback didn’t have his best day as a Wahoo, but it was good enough for him to leapfrog Bryce Perkins and Shawn Moore to become UVA’s all-time total offense leader. Armstrong completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 246 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and one sack. He also added 105 yards rushing and a TD.

While the southpaw threw for 246 yards, if you compare that total to all 11 games last season, it would have been his lowest yardage in all 12 games. His grade via Pro Football Focus, which grades every player in the country on a weekly basis, was a mere 69.5, which obviously was lowered by the interceptions, fewer yards and completion percentage.

Still, Armstrong looked solid, broke records and walked away a winner in UVA’s opener.

Here’s a breakdown of Armstrong’s passing statistics:

Passes to his left (20-plus yards): 0-2, 0 yards; Passes to the middle of the field (20-plus yards) 1-2, 56 yards, 1 TD, 0 int; Passes to the right of the field (20-plus yards) 0-0.

Passes to his left (10-19 yards): 2-3, 25 yards; Passes to middle (10-19 yards) 2-3, 39 yards; Passes to right (10-19 yards) 2-2, 23 yards, 1 TD.

Passes to his left (0-9 yards): 7-11, 57 yards, 1 int; Passes to the middle (0-9 yards) 3-4, 30 yards; Passes to his right (0-9 yards) 0-2.

Overall passes to his left: 9-16, 77 yards, 0 TD, 1 int; Overall passes to the middle, 6-9, 125 yards, 1 TD; Overall passes to his right, 2-4, 23 yards, 1 TD.

Dontayvion Wicks was Armstrong’s favorite target against the Spiders, as Wicks was targeted 12 times. He caught a team-high six passes for 47 yards and had 11 yards after the catch.

Meanwhile, Lavel Davis Jr. and Keytaon Thompson were both targeted six times, with Davis catching four passes for 89 yards (39 after catch), Thompson with four catches for 55 yards (23 after catch). Billy Kemp IV had three targets, three catches, 25 yards (21 after catch).

Meanwhile, a couple of points on the UVA offense. We heard a lot of talk about balance, and that’s what we got. Virginia ran 75 plays — 42 running plays, 33 passes. Yardage: 259 rushing, 246 passing. It probably won’t stay that way throughout the season, but an interesting start.

Oh, and we heard about Armstrong taking snaps from under center, but that didn’t really happen much. They took 8 snaps under center (all in the first half), and 67 from the shotgun.

It took Armstrong 29 games to become UVA’s all-time total offense leader compared to 27 for Perkins and 38 for Shawn Moore.

Elliott explains the end of 1H

Virginia had cruised to a 28-10 lead late in the first half of Saturday’s game against Richmond, and had just stopped the Spiders on a fourth-and-two at the Cavaliers’ 34 with 1:22 to play.

Much to the dismay of some Wahoos fans, UVA called three consecutive running plays for a first down at the 49. It wasn’t until then that the Cavaliers put the ball in the air, an incomplete pass to Davis with only eight seconds left in the half.

Why so passive? Why not go for the jugular and try to put the game on ice at halftime?

Tony Elliott, in his first game as a head coach, took the conservative route and offered up this explanation.

“I told (offensive coordinator) Des [Kitchings], ‘Let’s run the ball.’ If we hit a big play, then we took the shot play, I think that was the one that ricocheted off the back of the helmet (Davis), and I was at a point of Let’s just get into the half because I was starting to see some things from the team that I needed to correct, so that’s really what that was.

“Not necessarily anything other than kind of the ebb and flow of the game right there, and I just felt like we needed to run it and if we hit a big play, we were going to be aggressive, but I didn’t want to take a chance with what we had been doing offensively and put those guys in a situation going into the half not being successful. So that was on me.”

Hoops recruiting update

Remember George Washington? Well, not that one, the basketball one, GW3, who was on UVA’s list of prospects, but who committed to Ohio State.

Well, on Monday, George Washington III decommitted from Ohio State after visiting Columbus over the weekend.

Ranked No. 55 nationally by ESPN, Washington is already getting contacted by other schools, hoping to attract the 4-star. Virginia was one of the first to reach out, along with Texas, Louisville, Missouri, Auburn, Oklahoma, Seton Hall and Dayton.

Washington visited UVA last fall, so stay tuned.

The shooting guard was ranked the No. 2 player in the state of Ohio and had helped the Buckeyes land the No. 5 overall rank in recruiting for the Class of 2023. Washington announced his decommitment on his social media account.

Meanwhile, Virginia’s Lone commitment for ’23, big man Blake Buchanan, was in Charlottesville over the weekend for his official visit after choosing the Cavaliers over Gonzaga this summer.

Also, Nyk Lewis, a point guard prospect from Gonzaga Prep in Maryland, was on an Unofficial visit to UVA over the weekend along with Isaiah Abraham, the ’24 Paul VI wing, who holds a UVA offer.

Buchanan, by the way, jumped from No. 92 to No. 67 in the 247Sports top 100 rankings and is now a 4-star. They jumped to No. 65 in ESPN’s rankings.

