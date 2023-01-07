Scary Video Shows PGA Tour Venue Under Water in Vicious Storm

Northern California has been hit hard with extreme weather in recent days, and several renowned coastal golf courses—including a PGA Tour venue—are among the affected areas.

California is currently in a state of emergency, as they are expecting severe rain, winds, and even snow in the coming days.

Monterey Peninsula Country Club is again set to be one of the three golf clubs to host the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from Jan. 30-Feb. 5, but scenes from the property on Thursday showed some severe storm damage.

