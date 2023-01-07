Scary Video Shows PGA Tour Venue Under Water in Vicious Storm

Northern California has been hit hard with extreme weather in recent days, and several renowned coastal golf courses—including a PGA Tour venue—are among the affected areas.

California is currently in a state of emergency, as they are expecting severe rain, winds, and even snow in the coming days.

Monterey Peninsula Country Club is again set to be one of the three golf clubs to host the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from Jan. 30-Feb. 5, but scenes from the property on Thursday showed some severe storm damage.

In a video taken on the 14th hole of Monterey Peninsula’s Dunes course, powerful waves appear to be engulfing both the green and surrounding landscape. The Pebble Peach Pro-Am is contested on MPCC’s other 18-hole Championship course, the Shore course.

According to an MPCC staff member, the club is working to move rocks to their original positions. Additionally, the team plans to re-seed and re-edge the bunkers, which will hopefully be restored to their standard condition within two weeks.

The staff member also told Sports Illustrated that this level of damage hits the club every four to five years, and that the impact was nothing out of the ordinary.

As additional rain moves through the area, the club will further evaluate how long they will take to get the course up and running.

Cypress Point, a private club consistently ranked within the top five golf courses in the world, also saw extreme weather. The Fire Pit Collective’s Alan Shipnuck shared this photo of the “Lone Cypress” that stands on the club’s grounds just minutes down the coast from MPCC.