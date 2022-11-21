‘Scary good’ Harrisburg wins Class AA volleyball title over Jefferson

Harrisburg sophomore outside hitter Kaelyn Snoozy turned to her team and held up her index fingers. “One more,” she yelled. But then she put her hands on top of her head.

The feeling, on the cusp of it and after the Tigers’ 3-1 win to secure a Class AA volleyball title Saturday at Denny Sanford Premier Center, was shock. Senior setter Kayleigh Hybertson said the Tigers only recently thought it: “I think we’re the best team in the state.” Not many had them there when it settled in for Harrisburg, not many had them there when they gained steam with a strong start of the season and practically no one had them at the beginning of the season.

“But it’s real,” Hybertson said with a laugh after the Championship match.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button