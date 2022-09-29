Scarsdale remains unbeaten, Tops New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE – No matter what unfolds in the moment, Scarsdale is well-rehearsed.

The undefeated Raiders are together in between the lines more than most contenders in Section 1 and were in-synch almost from the start of the season. When they line up against teams with a chance to deny them a Class AA championship, the urgency increases exponentially.

No team in the region has more quality wins.

The latest came at New Rochelle, which had a five-game winning streak before suffering a 5-2 setback on Wednesday in a League IC showdown.

“We get really amped up for games like this,” Scarsdale midfielder Henry McAllister said. “We know that we can win, and I guess we show it. We play all year round with the club against elite teams, so we stay locked in the whole game and play with a dog mentality.”

The Raiders are quick to capitalize on mistakes.

Lev Stahl found a throw-in rattling around the box and gave Scarsdale a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute when he found the upper left corner. The next two goals came in short order. Another throw-in hit the foot of a Huguenots defender and caromed in a minute before Zachary Grossberg scored off a Nico Galeano setup. A second-effort goal from Daniel Santos gave New Rochelle some hope with 10 minutes to play before the intermission, but a quick second-half goal by Stahl muted the comeback.

New Rochelle had chances, but was unable to put shots on target.

“There are so many threats on this team,” Stahl said. “You can’t just mark Leo (Khang), Nico (Galeano), or Lorenzo because everyone around them is so good and somebody is going to score a goal or make a great pass. We all play on the same club so we all know each other, and we all trust each other, so when I give somebody the ball I have no doubt they will make a play.”

What it means

Scarsdale is in first place in league play by a game now and is one step closer to going into the Playoffs undefeated.

“Yes, that’s very much a goal,” Stahl said. “It’s very possible. There’s always room to get better. I’m not sure how much higher we can go, but you can always improve.”

Player of the game

Stahl narrowly missed a hat trick, but his two goals left the Huguenots pressing.

By the numbers

Scarsdale (10-0, 4-0): McAllister had the assist on a Stahl header four minutes into the second half. … Galeano also set up Henry Rifkin for a second-half goal. Lucas Kantor made four saves.

New Rochelle (7-4, 3-1): Rene Lopez set up a Frank Onguene goal in the closing seconds. … Jeronimo Velasquez made six saves.

They said it

“It’s definitely a tough loss, so we have to bounce back,” Santos said. “We had a good run to start the league off. I thought we played well, but we have to clean up or Mistakes and come back. They move the ball well and they are filled with great players. We have to focus on what went wrong in this one and fix it before the next one.”

“We try to play a technical style of football and keep the ball on the ground,” McAllister said. “It kind of just keeps the game calm and sometimes that intimidates an opponent. Instead of just sending it long like a lot of teams do, us keeping it on the ground keeps them back.”

Up next

Scarsdale visits Mamaroneck on Friday at 5 pm for a rematch of last fall’s Section 1 Class AA final. New Rochelle heads to Mamaroneck on Monday for a 5 pm contest.

