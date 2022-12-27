Scarsdale Golf Club Gets Approval for New Tennis Enclosures

White Plains NY – December, 2022– The Scarsdale Golf Club has received approvals from the Town of Greenburgh allowing the seasonal enclosure of two tennis courts and other improvements to the golf club.

The club, at 1 Club Way in Hartsdale, is a full-service, family-focused club which has offered its members and guests world-class service, facilities and amenities since 1898. In addition to an 18-hole golf course, the club boasts six tennis courts, bowling, swimming, a summer day camp and is a venue for many special events.

In November of 2021, McCullough, Goldberger & Staudt LLP applied to the Town to install a temporary seasonal enclosure over two of the lower elevation tennis courts to allow for tennis play during colder months, as well as new pickleball courts to replace a dated practice court . Stormwater management facilities, ADA access, and emergency access have all been designed to serve the enclosure. Additionally, the club installed new safety netting along the 16th green to supplement existing landscaping.

The Improvements required Site Plan, Steep Slope, Tree Removal, and variance approvals from the Town, all of which were granted after multiple public hearings.

“We believe the addition of the seasonal enclosures for the tennis courts and new pickleball courts will allow club members to enjoy recreational activities year-round and represent a great improvement to the facilities,” said Steven Wrabel, Partner with McCullough, Goldberger & Staudt LLP, which represented the club before the Town Board, Planning Board, and Zoning Board of Appeals.

About McCullough, Goldberger & Staudt, LLP

