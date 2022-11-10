Scarsdale, Clarkstown North fall in regionals

Unfortunately for Section 1 boys volleyball, its quest to finally get over the hump of the regional round in the state Playoffs will resume for at least one more year. Section 1 Division I Champion Scarsdale and Division II Champion Clarkstown North had their unbeaten records broken on Wednesday night in their trips to Section 3.

Scarsdale falls to Fayetteville-Manlius

Section 3 Champion Fayetteville-Manlius swept Scarsdale, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16.

“Four-hour bus ride and playing a volleyball game is tough,” Scarsdale Coach Jim Williams said. “We were pretty flat in the first half of the first game, woke up and eventually did OK. We were actually ahead, 12-10, in that first game, and then we just weren’t passing well. We couldn’t get the ball to our setter, setter couldn’t get the ball to the hitters, but our blocking was pretty good. … The level of volleyball outside of Section 1 is good, and you really have to play hard, and you have to play tight and make your passes.”

