Scarlets hand Bulldogs sixth straight loss

Jan. 16—OTTUMWA — Kobrom Mikele couldn’t seem to miss on Friday night.

Even from half-court on a shot that didn’t even count, Mikele found nothing but the bottom of the net.

Mikele walked off the court sinking the longest shot of the night just after Des Moines East called a timeout to bring in several substitutes late in a 69-53 Iowa Alliance conference road win over Ottumwa. The Scarlet senior finished with a game-high 27 points, sinking 9-17 shots from the field including seven shots from 3-point range.

Mikele would have scored 30 points with 10 made field goals and eight 3-pointers had East been granted the timeout a second later. It was just that kind of night as even a meaningless shot from the center-court logo at Evans Middle School Gymnasium swished through the net.

“We played as a team. That’s what we came here to do,” Mikele said as his East teammates shot video and pictures of his first postgame interview. “We played together. It just happened to be my night. I was feeling it early. We made the two-hour drive down here. We didn’t want to make the two-hour ride back with a loss.”

Mikele more than quadrupled his season average Entering the night scoring 6.6 points per game while shooting just 28 percent overall from the field. As a team, East had averaged just 39 points in the first nine games of the season.

On Friday, Mikele surpassed his season scoring average in just one quarter, scoring 16 of the first 20 points in the game for the Scarlets.

“Based on the film we had watched, that’s the best game that he’s played all year,” Ottumwa head boys basketball Coach Neil Hartz said of Mikele’s performance. “They hit shots. Based on the film and stats, we stayed in a zone because they only were shooting 25 percent from 3-point range.

“They had open looks. We didn’t get a hand up. We were hoping they’d take those shots and miss them. That didn’t happen. They got hot.”

Story continues

Despite the hot start from Mikele and the Scarlets, Ottumwa fought their way back tying the game at 25-25 on a 3-pointer by Kalib Campbell with 4:10 left in the first half. East responded scoring 11 straight points including two field goals coming as a result of Ottumwa turnovers and two more scored on Offensive rebounds.

“It’s our same story every year. Our Achilles heel has been turnovers and rebounding,” Hartz said. “Until we can figure that out, it’s going to be a battle every night. If we just cut our turnovers in half, our record would be a whole lot better.”

Instead, Ottumwa surpassed their season average of 17.5 turnovers a game finishing with 20 turnovers against the Scarlets. The Bulldogs threw away their chance at making a second-half comeback after cutting East’s lead to 39-36 Midway through the third quarter as the second of six steals by Jamal Taylor led to an amazing reverse shot by Mikele hanging in the air to draw the foul resulting in a 3-point play that helped East stretch its lead out to eight after three quarters.

“The passes we wanted to make against their pressure were open. We just didn’t throw the ball there,” Hartz said. “We told the guys at Halftime to catch the ball and reverse it quickly because the middle was wide open. We didn’t reverse the ball. We forced it down the sideline and made some bad passes.

“We have to see the floor better. We try to make passes and do things in the game that aren’t there. They’re all fixable, so Let’s hope we can fix those things so we get this season turned around.”

Desmon Campbell added 13 points for East (5-6, 4-2 Iowa Alliance) while Tyron Wright posted a double-double for the Scarlets with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Rahsha Pope led Ottumwa with 16 points while Trae Brown scored 14 points for the Bulldogs (2-7, 1-5 Iowa Alliance), who will be looking to snap a six-game losing streak at home on Tuesday night against Waterloo East.

“I never thought this team would lose six straight games,” Hartz said. “I thought we’d be better than what our record is, but we’re kind of our own worst enemy right now.”

— Scott Jackson can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @CourierScott.