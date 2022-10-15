Scardina’s Brace Leads No. 1 Washington Past Gonzaga

Next Game: at Oregon State 10/21/2022 | 6:00 P.M PAC-12 NETWORKS October 21 (Fri) / 6:00 PM at Oregon State History

SEATTLE – The No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team shutout Gonzaga on Friday night, 3-0, at Husky Soccer Stadium.

With the win, Washington (12-0-1, 4-0-0 Pac-12) secured its seventh straight 12-win season. The Huskies have also shut out opponents in the last five matches.

Nick Scardina got the Huskies on the board in the 36th minute for the 1-0 lead. He added his second goal of the match in the 61stSt minute. It was Scardina’s first brace of the season for a season-high four points.

Elijah Paul got in on the action in the 76th minute with his ninth goal of the year to tie Lucas Meek for the team lead.

Imanol Rosales had a career-high three assists in the contest, bringing his total up to seven on the season.

The Huskies are on the road for the next three matches starting at Oregon State on Oct. 21. Tickets for all remaining home matches are available by clicking here.

