Scamacca’s goal for West Ham v Fulham ‘wasn’t handball’

Aaron Cresswell believes West Ham United teammate Gianluca Scamacca’s goal against Fulham was a legal one despite claims of the player using his hand in the process.

The Italy international scored the Hammers second goal in the 62ndn.d minute 3-1 win against their city rivals on Sunday, 09 October.

As soon as the ball hit the net, Fulham players appealed that Scamacca used his hand in the process, however after a long review by the VAR, the goal was awarded to the home team.

Talking about the incident with the club’s official website, the 32-year-old was of the opinion that VAR is “pretty much nailed on” while making such calls.

“I don’t know whether they thought it was handball, offside or what,” he said. “With VAR, it’s pretty much nailed on. If VAR haven’t picked it up I’m sure it wasn’t handball or offside.

“From our part it was a great goal, similar to the other night with Paquetá and Gianluca combining again and the link-up at times in exceptional to watch.”

Big win

West Ham entered the season hoping to improve what they did last year where they finished seventh in the Premier League.

The first seven matches suggested that it was going to be a difficult campaign where the Hammers registered just four points which left them in the relegation zone during the international break.

However, back-to-back important wins against Wolves and Fulham have revived their season and the Irons are now placed 13th on the points table, just four points behind sixth-placed Newcastle United.

Next up for West Ham in the Premier League is a trip to the Saint Mary’s Stadium to face the struggling Southampton side.

The fans will be hoping that David Moyes will be able to push the players and ensure that they keep the momentum going in the matches to come. The Hammers fans will also be encouraged by the fact that their team has not lost a match against the Saints away from home in the Premier League since August 2017 [Transfermarkt].

