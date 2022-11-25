Scaloni’s Argentina struggle after going a goal down

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina have found themselves a goal down in 10 separate matches; five of them ended in defeat, in four they managed to get back on level terms but only once they were able to turn the score around and win the match. At the 2022 World Cup, Saudi Arabia became the first team to beat Scaloni’s side after going a goal down.

Before the Saudi Arabia upset, Argentina had gone 26 games without trailing on the scoreboard. The last time they went behind was during a World Cup Qualifier at home to Paraguay is 12 November 2020. On that occasion, Nicolás González canceled out Ángel Romero’s opener as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. The only time the Albiceleste have been behind and managed to turn the game around was against Bolivia, a month earlier on October 13, 2020 – Bolivia were in front at the break but Argentina fought back in the second half with goals from Lautaro Martínez and Joaquín Correa to win the match.

In the four defeats prior to the Saudi Arabia game, Argentina were always behind on the scoreboard and scored only once. During Scaloni’s time as coach, Argentina have played a total of 51 games with a balance of 33 wins, 13 draws and 5 defeats.

Under Scaloni, they have faced Mexico three times, all friendly games, and beat them comfortably on each occasion: 2-0, 2-0 and 4-0. Their defeats have been against Brazil – twice, Venezuela, Colombia and Saudi Arabia.

In 51 games, only on seven occasions did the team fail to score at all and managed to keep a clean sheet in 30.