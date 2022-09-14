Scaling DAC to ‘Megaton Levels’ Said Goal of Wyoming’s Project Bison CO2 Project

Climate technology company CarbonCapture Inc., which develops direct air capture (DAC) systems, has set a goal with carbon storage developer Frontier Carbon Solutions to permanently remove 5 million metric tons/year of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) from Wyoming by 2030.

The state was selected for the carbon sequestration project because of the “broad availability of renewable and zero carbon energy sources,” along with a “favorable regulatory and operating environment for carbon storage,” management noted.

“With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the proliferation of companies seeking high quality carbon removal credits and a disruptive low cost technology, we now have the ingredients needed to scale DAC to Megaton levels by the end of this decade,” said CarbonCapture CEO Adrian Corless.

Dubbed Project Bison, the DAC could be operational by late 2023. Pending regulatory approval, the facility could be the “first atmospheric carbon removal facility to use Class VI Wells for permanent storage,” as well as the first “massively scalable” DAC project in the United States.

There are many companies that sequester CO2 emissions underground, but they do not use DAC to suck up the carbon. For example, ExxonMobil gained approval in August to sequester carbon emissions deep underground in Wyoming, the first project of its kind to gain approval on federal lands.

CarbonCapture develops and deploys DAC machines that can be connected in large arrays to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. With the modular open systems architecture, the platform allows for a range of sorbent options, plug-and-play upgrades, mass production, scalability and technology iterations. The systems run on zero-emissions energy, capturing CO2 for permanent storage or to produce low-carbon synthetic fuels.

Late 2023 For First Modules

“We plan to have our first DAC modules fielded by the end of next year and to continue installing capacity as quickly as modules come off our production line,” Corless said. “Our goal is to leverage economies of scale to offer the lowest priced DAC-based carbon removal credits in the market.”

Corless was CEO from 2013 to 2018 of Carbon Engineering Ltd. (CE), a Canadian company that piloted industrial scale DAC systems in under two years. Occidental Petroleum Corp., which invested in CE in 2019, is advancing a separate DAC project in the Permian Basin using the CE technology.

Frontier Carbon COO Robby Rockey said using DAC and permanently storing carbon “are foundational to a low-carbon economy. With CarbonCapture’s DAC technology and Frontier’s storage assets, this partnership will scale these critical industries in Wyoming, ultimately bringing more investment capital and jobs to the state.”

Dallas-based Frontier Carbon, a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital, was founded in April 2021 to provide carbon capture, transportation and sequestration services to industrial emitters. The company is developing multiple projects in the Rocky Mountain region and in Canada.

Project Bison would be built by deploying CarbonCapture’s DAC modules atop Frontier’s CO2 transportation and storage infrastructure. The system would be fully developed over “multiple phases” through 2030.

Sales Underway

Advanced sales have begun, executives said, with Time Inc.’s CO2.com arm and Cloverly supporting the project as core channel partners. Cloverly helps organizations go carbon neutral or carbon negative by matching carbon emissions to equivalent carbon credits in real-time to mitigate environmental impacts of activities.

CO2.com CEO Simon Mulcahy, who took over in January, is also Time’s president of Sustainability. He said the business is “committed to supporting high-quality climate impact solutions, including engineered carbon removal solutions. This is key to any long-run approach to addressing climate change. We’re incredibly excited to bring our clients some of the first carbon removal credits coming out of Project Bison.”

Cloverly CEO Jason Rubottom added that the carbon credits created would be “accessible to everyone who wants to take positive climate action.”

A federal interagency working group has designated parts of Wyoming as some of the nation’s most impacted communities from coal mine and power plant closures.

CarbonCapture is working with community stakeholders “to ensure that Project Bison offers well paying, energy transition-related jobs and preserves the wildlife and natural beauty that makes Wyoming unique,” officials said.

“The state of Wyoming is proud to be selected as the first location for megaton-scale direct air capture and to continue our leadership in the storage of CO2” said Gov. Mark Gordon. “We have the perfect CO2 storage geology and a broad-based energy strategy that includes CO2 sequestration hubs.”