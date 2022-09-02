SCAA wants you to take a chance on ‘stealing’ some art | Arts & Living

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI — The Great Art Heist could be an award-winning Mystery movie, but instead it’s an “award-giving” fundraiser in which art patrons can “steal” expensive art for good prices.

This annual benefit for the South County Art Association gives art lovers a chance to select favorite pieces in a specific donated collection for the event. Whether mixed media, painting, ceramic design, photography or pottery, they also get an opportunity to have some fun.

“One of the best things about this event is that everyone has different tastes in the artwork. There’s never a ‘best’ artwork that everyone loves, it’s whatever speaks to that particular person,” said Jen Ferry, SCAA executive director, about the Sept. 10 events.

“A lot of people do go home with their first choice,” she said. Interested people buy tickets, have their names drawn at random and then get to select a specific piece of work. The process repeats until all the work has been chosen.

However, the fundraiser happens because artists, like Nancy Vetters of East Greenwich, donate valuable work they create.

“I have never donated to the Art Heist before. I am donating ceramic pumpkins this year. I discovered the Joys of creating pumpkins last year during COVID and continue that exploration this year,” said Vetters, who joined SCAA as a Pottery member 10 years ago.

She said, “Pumpkins are freeing; they are naturally uneven and wobbly and imperfect. Their shape is organic and flowing. I love giving them crazy stems and fun colors. People love them, warts and all.”

Sharon Abrams, an SCAA member for the last four years, is donating a framed picture made from cut and torn magazines.

“The art style is collage. I call my piece, ‘For the Love of Wine.’ It is a picture of wine being poured into a wine glass and the pour forms a heart in the center of the wine glass,” she said.

Abrams has been a paper crafter for the past 22 years and has worked with all types of paper. A work of paper she saw during a previous Art Heist inspired her, especially seeing a beach scene using torn paper.

“I don’t remember the artist’s name but, from a distance, the piece looked like it was painted; but as you approached it, it was made from torn paper. Since I love paper, I told myself that when I retired, that’s what I was going to do … make pictures from torn paper,” she said.

Wakefield Resident Stephanie Marisca does watercolor painting. She is donating a watercolor Monotype on rice paper called “Dreaming of Poppies.”

“A dreamlike image of Oriental poppies, this watercolor monoprint is a unique print made by applying watercolor paint to a flat sheet of plexiglass, transferred to rice paper by manual rubbing or using a printing press,” she said.

Marisca added, “This piece was done manually during COVID when I did not have access to the SCAA Printmaking studio.” She has been painting in watercolors for about 10 years and working for four years with Monotype printmaking.

Each year artists donate artwork that is displayed in SCAA galleries for a month before it’s “stolen” on the night of the event.

On the night of the event, SCAA officials pull a name from the list of ticket holders and this continues until all work is gone. In essence, it’s a “game of chance” to get a favorite piece before someone else gets it, said Ferry.

“If you’re one of the lucky ones to have your name called in the beginning, you get to go home with your first choice,” she said.

The artists who donate their art know that the funds from the ticket sales support SCAA’s educational and exhibition programs, she said.

“This allows us to keep on providing quality classes so that students can learn about art. It also lets us continue providing a venue where artists can share their work with the public in our exhibits. We’re a place that focuses on the importance of the visual arts and artists appreciate the work we do,” Ferry said.

The Great Art Heist donated artwork is currently on display in the SCAA gallery until the night of the event. This is a public event and everyone is invited to buy a ticket for $75. To celebrate its 95th year, SCAA is also selling tickets for $95 for those who would like to make an extra $20 donation.

This year SCAA received over 120 artwork donations. Tickets are currently on sale at www.southcountyart.org.