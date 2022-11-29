SCAA conference announces All Conference East Division Volleyball honors

With the 2022 MHSAA volleyball season in our rearview mirrors, now comes the time to look back on what was and celebrate those who succeeded on the courts.

Three Tekonsha Lady Indians earned All SCAA East All Conference honors this season, including Alyssa Aldrich who earned Second Team honors and the duo of Reagan Henry and Lydia Blashfield who earned All Conference Honorable Mention honors.

Madison Swan of Camden Frontier was voted by the coaches of the conference as Most Valuable Player, while Waldron and Hillsdale Academy placed two players each on the All Conference First Team.

Full teams for the SCAA All Conference Volleyball East Division honors are as follows:

First TeamMadison Swan, Camden Frontier- Most Valuable PlayerAva King, Hillsdale AcademyMegan Roberts, Hillsdale AcademyJena Fellabaum, WaldronHannah Hubinger, WaldronShelby Bryner, Pittsford

