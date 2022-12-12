SC Warriors top OKC, push win streak to four games
All five Santa Cruz starters reached double digits in scoring, and the Warriors knocked off the Oklahoma City Blue 122-111 at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Sunday to extend their winning streak to four games.
Guard Ryan Rollins, on assignment from Golden State, led the Warriors with 26 points — one shy of matching his season high — and added nine rebounds and seven assists.
Forward Patrick Baldwin Jr., also on assignment from Golden State, followed with a season high of 25 points and six rebounds. They made six of the Warriors’ 16 3-pointers.
Center James Wiseman, on assignment from Golden State, had 24 points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots for his seventh double-double in nine games. With Wiseman’s dominant showing on the glass, the Warriors outrebounded the Blue 59-40.
Guard Lester Quinones made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points.
Santa Cruz trailed 59-58 at the half, but outscored the Blue 37-24 in the third quarter for some breathing room.
Forward DJ Wilson led the Blue (7-7) with a double-double, totaling 22 points and 11 rebounds. Forward Jaden Shackelford scored 20 points. Guard Ousmane Dieng also finished with a double-double, notching 17 points and 10 rebounds for OKC.
The Warriors (8-6) play at South Bay Lakers (9-4) at UCLA Health Training Center on Wednesday at 7 pm
.