SC high school football scores Week 6 SCHSL Upstate South Carolina

Here are the South Carolina high school football scores from Week 6 of the SCHSL regular season. Check back for updates throughout the night.

Friday’s Scores

AC Flora 49, Westwood 14

Abbeville 40, Liberty 7

Aiken 21, Airport 7

Andrew Jackson 77, Cheraw 20

Ben Lippen 45, New Hope Leadership 6

Blythewood 52, Fort Mill 0

Broome 30, Travelers Rest 21

Calhoun Academy 30, Andrew Jackson Academy 14

Catawba Ridge 21, South Pointe 7

Central 21, Buford 7

Chapman 42, Carolina Academy 0

Chester 41, Woodruff 34

Chesterfield 36, North Central 30

Christ Church Episcopal 63, Asheville School, NC 35

Clinton 61, Union County 7

Clover 35, Nation Ford 7

DW Daniel 56, Walhalla 14

Dorman 52, Boiling Springs 14

Easley 35, Pickens 28

Emerald 27, Eastside 14

Fairfield Central 41, Mid-Carolina 20

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 42, Oakbrook Prep 40

Gilbert 48, Lower Richland 25

