SC high school football scores Week 6 SCHSL Upstate South Carolina

Here are the South Carolina high school football scores from Week 6 of the SCHSL regular season. Check back for updates throughout the night.

Friday’s Scores

AC Flora 49, Westwood 14

Abbeville 40, Liberty 7

Aiken 21, Airport 7

Andrew Jackson 77, Cheraw 20

Ben Lippen 45, New Hope Leadership 6

Blythewood 52, Fort Mill 0

Broome 30, Travelers Rest 21

Calhoun Academy 30, Andrew Jackson Academy 14

Catawba Ridge 21, South Pointe 7

Central 21, Buford 7

Chapman 42, Carolina Academy 0

Chester 41, Woodruff 34

Chesterfield 36, North Central 30

Christ Church Episcopal 63, Asheville School, NC 35

Clinton 61, Union County 7

Clover 35, Nation Ford 7

DW Daniel 56, Walhalla 14

Dorman 52, Boiling Springs 14

Easley 35, Pickens 28

Emerald 27, Eastside 14

Fairfield Central 41, Mid-Carolina 20

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 42, Oakbrook Prep 40

Gilbert 48, Lower Richland 25

Gray Collegiate Academy 70, Columbia 0

Greenwood 57, Berea 6

Hammond 56, Augusta Christian, Ga. 13

Indian Land 28, York Comprehensive 21

JL Mann 14, Woodmont 7

Lamar 39, Latta 8

Landrum 28, Chesnee 0

Laurens 20, Greer 17

Lee Central 26, Mullins 6

Lexington 25, Chapin 7

Marlboro County 35, Darlington 13

Ninety Six 24, Blacksburg 13

North Augusta 24, South Aiken 20

Northwestern 58, Lancaster 16

Pendleton 53, West Oak 6

Richland Northeast 20, Irmo 14

Ridge View 35, Lugoff-Elgin 6

River Bluff 26, White Knoll 14

Riverside 49, Wade Hampton (G) 7

Saluda 42, Pelion 0

38 Seneca, 17 Crescent

Silver Bluff 49, Fox Creek 0

South Florence 33, Hartsville 28

Southside Christian 48, Dixie 0

Spartanburg 36, James F. Byrnes 23

Spring Valley 37, Rock Hill 22

Strom Thurmond 40, Batesburg-Leesville 0

TL Hanna 35, Mauldin 26

Whitmire 48, Great Falls 30

49 Wren, 7 Fountain Inn

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

King’s Academy vs. Patrick Henry Academy, ccd.

Orangeburg Prep vs. Bethesda Academy, Ga., ppd. Thursday Oct 3rd.

Robert E. Lee Academy vs. Williamsburg Academy, ccd.