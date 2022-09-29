SC high school football scores, live updates Week 6 across the Upstate

Once again, it’s a packed slate of games with an earlier start than normal due to anticipated storms in the area. Follow our Reporters on Twitter: Joshua Miller of The Anderson Independent-Mail (@NameIsJoshua), Joe Dandron of The Greenville News (@JoeMDandron) and Sam Albuquerque of the Spartanburg Herald-Journal (@SamBAlbuquerque) for coverage of all the action this week in the Upstate.

With region play officially kicking off this week, there are plenty of games to keep your eye on Tonight in the Upstate, headlined by Byrnes (5-1) traveling across Spartanburg County to take on the Vikings of Spartanburg (3-3), JL Mann (4-2) hosts Woodmont (3-3) in Greenville County and undefeated Daniel (5-0) travels to Walhalla (3-2) as the Lions look to extend their winning streak to 30 games.

Beyond those matchups, Dorman (5-0) travels to Boiling Springs (2-4), Powdersville (4-1) hosts Belton-Honea Path (5-0) and Easley (4-1) heads to Pickens (3-2 ), among plenty of other intriguing regional games. Follow along below to keep up with all the action.

STACKING UP:Upstate Super 25 high school football rankings Entering Week 6

RISING:Mauldin volleyball star, LSU commit Jurnee Robinson Chasing one more piece of a Legacy

ANDERSON AREA:Five Anderson area high school football region games to impact SCHSL Playoffs the most

TOUGH SLEDDING:Why Region 2-AAAAA is the SEC West of South Carolina high school football