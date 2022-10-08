SC high school football scores in Upstate South Carolina SCHSL Week 7
Here are the South Carolina high school football scores from Week 7 of the SCHSL regular season. Check back for updates throughout the night.
Friday’s Scores
Abbeville 49, Chesnee 0
Andrew Jackson 65, Chesterfield 14
Andrews 50, Mullins 0
Ashley Ridge 17, West Ashley 0
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 44, Branchville 0
Belton-Honea Path 63, Palmetto 10
Ben Lippen 58, Trinity Byrnes School 22
Blythewood 40, Nation Ford 0
STACKING UP:Upstate Super 25 high school football rankings Entering Week 7
TENSION RISING:5 hot takes for Anderson, Pickens-area high school football as we near the Playoffs
WHO TO WATCH:Top Spartanburg area high school football breakout players of 2022
Brookland-Cayce 14, Lower Richland 7
Broome 49, Blue Ridge 28
CA Johnson 62, Great Falls 26
Calhoun County 42, Denmark-Olar 27
Camden 51, Darlington 0
Cane Bay 22, Stratford 17
Carolina Forest 28, Conway 27
Carvers Bay 62, Hemingway 0
Catawba Ridge 59, York Comprehensive 21
Cheraw 26, Central 19
Chester 33, Union County 14
Christ Church Episcopal 36, Ware Shoals 0
Clarendon Hall Academy 39, Cross 8
Clover 45, Spring Valley 15
Colleton Prep 25, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 14
DW Daniel 76, West-Oak 0
Dillon 55, Aynor 6
Dorman 13, Mauldin 12
Dutch Fork 52, White Knoll 0
Estill 28, Whale Branch 7
Florence Christian 28, Pinewood Prep 6
Gaffney 26, Spartanburg 20, OT
Gilbert 43, Swansea 13
Gray Collegiate Academy 27, Fairfield Central 14
Greenville 85, Berea 0
Greenwood 47, Easley 41
Greer 55, Eastside 7
Hammond 49, Cardinal Newman 0
Hartsville 82, Myrtle Beach 42
Hillcrest 63, Woodmont 20
Hilton Head Christian Academy 33, Thomas Heyward Academy 24
Holy Trinity Classical Christian 34, Newberry Academy 0
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 42, Williston-Elko 21
James F. Byrnes 30, Boiling Springs 7
Jefferson Davis Academy 36, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 14
King’s Academy 23, Dillon Christian 22
Lakewood 15, Lake City 6
Lamar 34, Green Sea Floyds 19
Landrum 45, Ninety Six 31
Latta 31, Hannah-Pamplico 28
Lexington 48, River Bluff 21
Loris 28, Waccamaw 10
44 Marion, 32 Kingstree
Newberry 42, Mid-Carolina 14
North Augusta 49, Aiken 7
Northwestern 55, Indian Land 7
Patrick Henry Academy 44, Dorchester Academy 12
Pee Dee Academy 35, Wilson Hall 31
Powdersville 55, Fountain Inn 14
Ridge Spring-Monetta 21, Blackville-Hilda 6
Ridge View 40, Irmo 37
Riverside 17, Laurens 14
Robert E. Lee Academy 34, Calhoun Academy 6
Rock Hill 35, Fort Mill 28
Seneca 58, Pendleton 14
Silver Bluff 29, Batesburg-Leesville 14
South Florence 63, Wilson 0
South Pointe 10, Lancaster 2
Southside Christian 49, Calhoun Falls 6
St. James 17, Socastee 14
St. Joseph’s 58, Dixie 7
Strom Thurmond 6, Saluda 3
Summerville 43, RB Stall 6
Summerville Faith Christian 28, Richard Winn Academy 26
TL Hanna 48, JL Mann 42, 2 OT
Timberland 47, Academic Magnet 7
WJ Keenan 50, Columbia 6
Wade Hampton (H) 30, Edisto 7
14 Walhalla, 9 Crescent
West Florence 41, North Myrtle Beach 17
Westside 63, Pickens 17
Whitmire 30, McBee 24
Woodland 54, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 12
Woodruff 35, Emerald 28
Wren 54, Southside 7