SC Golf Hall of Fame announces three new members | Golf

The SC Golf Hall of Fame has announced that Sheri Turner, Charlie Rountree III and Todd White will become the 74th, 75th and 76th members during the SC Golf Association’s Golf Day on Jan. 14, 2023.

Turner, a Greenville native, attended Furman and turned pro in 1979. She won three LPGA titles, including one major championship, the 1988 LPGA Championship. She also was the LPGA player of the year and leading money winner in ’88.

White, of Roebuck, was a four-time All-Southern Conference golfer at Furman and Division I All-American in 1989. He was the SCGA Player of the year from 2010-2013 and again in 2016. White also was selected in 2013 for the US Walker Cup team. He has competed in 35 USGA championships, including nine US Amateurs, nine US Mid-Amateurs, six US State Team Championships, two US Senior Opens and the 1995 US Open. He has also competed in all seven US Amateur Four-Ball Championships, claiming the Inaugural title in 2015 with his partner and 2013 USA Walker Cup teammate, Nathan Smith of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Rountree, a Columbia native, follows in the footsteps of his father, Charlie Rountree Jr., who was selected in 1978. Rountree has dedicated his life to growing the game through many facets. He served on the SCGA Board from 1987-2007 and helped with such initiatives as the SC Junior Golf Association, SC Junior Golf Foundation, Monday After the Masters, Bobby Chapman Junior, Can-Am Junior Matches, Tiger Golf Gathering and The Golf Ball.

Women’s Mid-Amateur

Two players with South Carolina ties, Dawn Woodard of Greenville and former Charleston Resident and Furman golfer Connor Atkinson Macon of Charlotte, advanced into match play, but lost their opening matches in the US Women’s Mid-Amateur that was contested at Fiddlesticks Golf Club in Fort Myers, Fla.

Woodard tied for 10th in Qualifying but fell to Jamie Freedman of Miami, 3 and 2, in the Round of 64.

Macon, four months pregnant with her third child and competing in a USGA event for the first time, earned the last Qualifying spot in a 14-player playoff for nine spots with a birdie on the third extra hole. Macon lost 2 and 1 to No. 1 seed Jennifer Peng of San Diego.

Another player of note in the playoff was Katie Rose Higgins, daughter of former Citadel football Coach Kevin Higgins, who was eliminated on the first extra hole.

Cuthbert Classic

The 2022 Cuthbert Classic Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 16 at Summerville Country Club.

The tournament is a two-person captain’s choice and celebrates the golfing Legacies of the late Grange S. Cuthbert Jr. and his son Tommy Cuthbert, the former director of golf at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Proceeds will benefit the Tommy Cuthbert Memorial Scholarship Fund Sponsored by the historic Dorchester Free School Board.

For Cuthbert Cup registration details call 843-873-2210.

Palmetto Adaptive Open

Openings still remain for the Inaugural Palmetto State Adaptive Golf Open, a 36-hole tournament Oct. 1-2 with an optional practice round Sept. 30, at Cobblestone Park in Blythewood.

Various divisions will be offered for Golfers with various Disabilities to compete against other Golfers with similar disabilities. Some divisions may have the option of playing nine holes each day. Visit rangeforehope.org, email: [email protected] or call 803-470-3809.

Aces

Steve Warren, Sept. 11, Bald Mountain-Rumbling Bald, Lake Lure, NC, No. 2, 153 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Will Service, Charles Warren, Doug Warren.

Ulrika Frostrom, Sept. 18, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 11, wedge. Witnesses: Stefan Dalen, Lena Lindau, Per Lindau.

Wayne Rogers, Sept. 19, Plantation Course at Edisto, No. 3, 120 yards, 7-iron. Witness: John Roper.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to [email protected] and to [email protected]