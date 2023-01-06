SBU Basketball Red Out Is Coming January 12

The entire Stony Brook University community is invited to help sell out Island Federal Arena for SBU basketball’s RED OUT 2023 on Thursday, January 12 at 7 pm

The men’s basketball team will tip off against Drexel in a Colonial Athletic Association matchup, and to celebrate RED OUT 2023, the first 1,000 fans will receive a free Stony Brook Basketball T-shirt. Stony Brook Athletics is also offering 50% off game tickets to all University Faculty and staff. Undergraduate students may attend for FREE by showing a valid Stony Brook student ID at the Arena lobby entrance.

Purchase tickets online today — and make sure to wear yours RED to support the Seawolves.

This will be the Seawolves’ second game this year to be broadcast nationally on the CBS Sports Network. Stony Brook picked up its first-ever CAA win at Northeastern on December 31, beating the Huskies, 65-61.

The Seawolves have posted a 4-1 record at Island Federal Arena this season and have won back-to-back games on their home court. Stony Brook has been paced by senior guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who leads the team with 14.9 points per game, and Graduate forward Frankie Policelli, who is nearly averaging a double-double with 11.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.