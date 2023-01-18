SBLive’s Washington Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings: Garfield, Camas remain locked in at top
The holiday basketball season has concluded, and schools are ready for the stretch run of the regular season.
Here are the latest Top 25 all-classification girls basketball rankings in Washington (records as of Jan. 16):
SBLIVE POWER 25 WASHINGTON GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
Jan. 18, 2023
1. Garfield (9-0) – 3A
With 3A MVP Malia Samuels (knee) out, PG Katie Fiso has been the dominant force.
2. Camas (13-2) – 4A
Can anyone in 4A stop the Papermakers? Most complete operation – by a lot.
3. Woodinville (15-1) – 4A
About time PG Brooke Beresford gets her due for restocked state champions.
4. Lake Washington (15-1) – 3A
True balance – Kangs have had eight different leading scorers in a game this season.
5. Ellensburg (13-0) – 2A
The Bulldogs have the state’s longest winning streak (39 games), ahead of Garfield (30).
6. Nooksack Valley (14-1) – 1A
The dominance of 1A champ Lynden Christian should serve as big-time notice.
7. Davis (13-1) – 4A
G Esmeralda Galindo taking scoring game to new levels for 4A CBBN leader.
8. Tahoma (13-2) – 4A
MLK Day loss to Camas (73-53) is either a Stern wake-up call or sobering sign.
9. Lincoln of Tacoma (12-3) – 3A
Still as Talented a Squad as there is in the state, but Abes prone to baffling children.
10. Lynden Christian (13-2) – 1A
Two-time 1A Champions still have plenty of time to cultivate a three-peat formula.
11. Arlington (11-2) – 3A
Despite the easy run through 3A Wesco, it still feels like the Eagles are capable of much more.
12. Kamiakin (9-2) – 4A
Current favorite to emerge from deep MCC and give teams fits in postseason.
13. Eastlake (12-4) – 4A
Always been about peaking shortly before the Playoffs – and Wolves showing signs.
14. Lakeside of Seattle (10-4) – 3A
With Gonzaga signee Claire O’Connor in tow, always a Threat to topple bigger name.
15. Stanwood (11-2) – 3A
If Arlington slips up, Spartans willing to take Throne in deep and Talented 3A Wesco.
16. Sumner (13-3) – 4A
One of the best stories in the state is how reigning 4A Finalists have retooled to lead 4A SPSL.
17. Emerald Ridge (11-4) – 4A
Talent-wise, a top-tier team – but dips in Offensive production head-scratching.
18. Richland (7-4) – 4A
Lineup has so much versatility, led by F Kylee Fox. But still putting it all together.
19. Bonney Lake (13-3) – 3A
Might have one source of Kryptonite (Lincoln), but this team scraps until the bitter end.
20. Bellarmine Prep (12-5) – 4A
Nobody has been on a roller coaster like this group, which has been January gold.
21. Bothell (12-3) – 4A
Sitting solid as 4A KingCo’s No. 3 team, which usually means a long playoff ride.
22. Wapato (12-1) – 1A
Nightly offensive-firepower display, led by G KK Bass, should worry 1A contenders.
23. Okanogan (13-0) – 2B
Bulldogs keep rolling through 1A/2B competition, but is Colfax their equal?
24. Mead (8-2) – 3A
Not the Greatest of years in Spokane, but Teryn Gardner-led Panthers surging.
25. Glacier Peak (10-2) – 4A
Except for two bad showings in their own holiday tournament, Griz have been money.
.