SBLive’s Washington Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings: Undefeated Garfield out in front

The first six weeks are in the books, and as the calendar shifts to 2023, here are this season’s Inaugural Top 25 all-classification boys basketball rankings in Washington (records as of Jan. 3):

SBLIVE POWER 25 WASHINGTON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Jan. 4, 2023

1. Garfield (10-0) – 3A

Easy choice for top spot with UConn signee Jaylin Stewart and an unbelievable amount of Talent in state’s toughest league.

2. Curtis (11-2) – 4A

Defending 4A Champions have plenty of star power with PG Zoom Diallo and SG Tyce Paulsen leading the way.

3. Mount Si (11-1) – 4A

Another Desert Holiday Classic Championship under its belt and Mount Si is humming at this point of the season.

4. O’Dea (9-2) – 3A

Can Hang with the best of them and pose maybe the Greatest Threat to Garfield’s state championship aspirations.

5. Federal Way (10-1) – 4A

Eagles can score in bunches and have the size and speed to keep up with just about anyone with Vaughn Weems leading the pack.

6. Mount Spokane (9-1) – 3A

Only loss this season is to the No. 2 teams on this list and the Wildcats have no problem matching up with most squads.

7. Auburn (6-4) – 3A

Defending Champs should be making some noise again in about a month when the postseason rolls around.

8. Skyline (6-1) – 4A

The addition of PG Nahmier Robinson has the Spartans in a good place as the calendar turns to 2023.

9. Eastside Catholic (8-3) – 3A

Crusaders have one of the best in the state in 6-9 PF Jacob Cofie who has led the team to a solid start.

10. Gonzaga Prep (9-1) – 4A

Bullpups know how to win and have had their way with just about every opponent so far this season.

11. Olympia (9-3) – 4A

The Bears’ height and shooters make for an ideal combination for a team looking for a postseason run.

12. Kentridge (8-2) – 4A

Chargers should be right there near the top of the NPSL competing with Federal Way down the stretch.

13. Gig Harbor (9-1) – 3A

The Tides have all the right pieces with 6-6 SG Will Landram and 6-6 SG Luke Browne looking to get the team back to state.

14. Rainier Beach (4-4) – 3A

Runners-up from a year ago haven’t quite found a solid footing, but always a good bet to be around in late February.

15. Bellevue (11-2) – 3A

Made the semifinals of the prestigious Hardwood Invite and shouldn’t be counted out for the KingCo crown.

16. Woodinville (10-2) – 4A

Another team that has put themselves in the conversation for the KingCo crown through this point.

17. Lynden Christian (9-0) – 1A

The Lyncs don’t have much height, but G Tyler Sipma and G Griffin Dykstra can shoot it as well as anyone.

18. Jackson (7-1) – 4A

The Timberwolves are the frontrunners in the 4A Wesco in a hopeful bounce back year thanks to 6-7 W/F Sylas Williams.

19. Lynden (8-1) – 2A

Reigning Champs are always in the thick of things in March and have tournament MVP Anthony Canales at the forefront.

20. Richland (5-2) – 4A

Bombers and PG Josh Woodard are on a mission this year to return to state after falling just short last season.

21. Nathan Hale (9-0) – 3A

The Raiders won’t see the 3A Metro big hitters until the postseason, but they’re off to a perfect start.

22. Stanwood (8-1) – 3A

Weren’t picked to win their league, but Spartans have played well early and have key players back in John Floyd and Owen Thayer.

23. Sehome (8-1) – 2A

Four starters from last year are now Seniors and also a sizable Threat to Lynden’s repeat state title hopes.

24. Pullman (7-0) – 2A

The runner-up a year ago has raced out to an unbeaten start and will likely make another run to Yakima.

25. Annie Wright (9-1) – 1A

The Gators made a splash last season at state and are heavy 1A contenders with everyone back this year.