SBLive’s Washington Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings: Undefeated Garfield out in front
The first six weeks are in the books, and as the calendar shifts to 2023, here are this season’s Inaugural Top 25 all-classification boys basketball rankings in Washington (records as of Jan. 3):
SBLIVE POWER 25 WASHINGTON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
Jan. 4, 2023
1. Garfield (10-0) – 3A
Easy choice for top spot with UConn signee Jaylin Stewart and an unbelievable amount of Talent in state’s toughest league.
2. Curtis (11-2) – 4A
Defending 4A Champions have plenty of star power with PG Zoom Diallo and SG Tyce Paulsen leading the way.
3. Mount Si (11-1) – 4A
Another Desert Holiday Classic Championship under its belt and Mount Si is humming at this point of the season.
4. O’Dea (9-2) – 3A
Can Hang with the best of them and pose maybe the Greatest Threat to Garfield’s state championship aspirations.
5. Federal Way (10-1) – 4A
Eagles can score in bunches and have the size and speed to keep up with just about anyone with Vaughn Weems leading the pack.
6. Mount Spokane (9-1) – 3A
Only loss this season is to the No. 2 teams on this list and the Wildcats have no problem matching up with most squads.
7. Auburn (6-4) – 3A
Defending Champs should be making some noise again in about a month when the postseason rolls around.
8. Skyline (6-1) – 4A
The addition of PG Nahmier Robinson has the Spartans in a good place as the calendar turns to 2023.
9. Eastside Catholic (8-3) – 3A
Crusaders have one of the best in the state in 6-9 PF Jacob Cofie who has led the team to a solid start.
10. Gonzaga Prep (9-1) – 4A
Bullpups know how to win and have had their way with just about every opponent so far this season.
11. Olympia (9-3) – 4A
The Bears’ height and shooters make for an ideal combination for a team looking for a postseason run.
12. Kentridge (8-2) – 4A
Chargers should be right there near the top of the NPSL competing with Federal Way down the stretch.
13. Gig Harbor (9-1) – 3A
The Tides have all the right pieces with 6-6 SG Will Landram and 6-6 SG Luke Browne looking to get the team back to state.
14. Rainier Beach (4-4) – 3A
Runners-up from a year ago haven’t quite found a solid footing, but always a good bet to be around in late February.
15. Bellevue (11-2) – 3A
Made the semifinals of the prestigious Hardwood Invite and shouldn’t be counted out for the KingCo crown.
16. Woodinville (10-2) – 4A
Another team that has put themselves in the conversation for the KingCo crown through this point.
17. Lynden Christian (9-0) – 1A
The Lyncs don’t have much height, but G Tyler Sipma and G Griffin Dykstra can shoot it as well as anyone.
18. Jackson (7-1) – 4A
The Timberwolves are the frontrunners in the 4A Wesco in a hopeful bounce back year thanks to 6-7 W/F Sylas Williams.
19. Lynden (8-1) – 2A
Reigning Champs are always in the thick of things in March and have tournament MVP Anthony Canales at the forefront.
20. Richland (5-2) – 4A
Bombers and PG Josh Woodard are on a mission this year to return to state after falling just short last season.
21. Nathan Hale (9-0) – 3A
The Raiders won’t see the 3A Metro big hitters until the postseason, but they’re off to a perfect start.
22. Stanwood (8-1) – 3A
Weren’t picked to win their league, but Spartans have played well early and have key players back in John Floyd and Owen Thayer.
23. Sehome (8-1) – 2A
Four starters from last year are now Seniors and also a sizable Threat to Lynden’s repeat state title hopes.
24. Pullman (7-0) – 2A
The runner-up a year ago has raced out to an unbeaten start and will likely make another run to Yakima.
25. Annie Wright (9-1) – 1A
The Gators made a splash last season at state and are heavy 1A contenders with everyone back this year.
