SBLive’s Washington Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings: Undefeated Garfield holds onto top spot as regular seasons wrap up

The end of the regular season has arrived and teams are getting ready for district tournaments and hopeful postseason runs.

Here are the latest Top 25 all-classification boys basketball rankings in Washington (records as of Jan. 30):

SBLIVE POWER 25 WASHINGTON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Jan. 31, 2023

1. Garfield (17-0) – 3A

The Metro Mountain Division is in the bag heading into the Bulldogs’ regular season finale.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button