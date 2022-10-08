SBLive’s Minnesota soccer and volleyball top performers of the week

The following Athletes will be included in the upcoming SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week.

If you would like to make a Nomination in a future week, please email [email protected] with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.

Vivian Rojas Collins, Twin Cities Academy

The senior midfielder had three assists in a 5-4 loss at Hiawatha Collegiate on Tuesday and four goals in a 6-4 win over Lakes International Language Academy on Thursday. Her 28 goals are fourth-most in the state, according to MNsoccerhub.

Jose Luis Ulloa, Marshall

The senior forward scored three times in a 4-0 win over Windom/St. James on Monday, and he had both of his team’s goals in a 2-0 win at Fairmont on Tuesday. His 24 goals have him tied for seventh in Minnesota.

