SBLive’s Minnesota soccer and volleyball top performers of the week

The following Athletes will be included in the upcoming SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week.

If you would like to make a Nomination in a future week, please email [email protected] with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.

Vivian Rojas Collins, Twin Cities Academy

The senior midfielder had three assists in a 5-4 loss at Hiawatha Collegiate on Tuesday and four goals in a 6-4 win over Lakes International Language Academy on Thursday. Her 28 goals are fourth-most in the state, according to MNsoccerhub.

Jose Luis Ulloa, Marshall

The senior forward scored three times in a 4-0 win over Windom/St. James on Monday, and he had both of his team’s goals in a 2-0 win at Fairmont on Tuesday. His 24 goals have him tied for seventh in Minnesota.

Kadyn Dilger, Big Lake

The junior goalkeeper stopped all 31 shots on goal in a 0-0 draw at Delano on Thursday. Her 161 saves are eighth-most in the state.

Chris Frantz, Maple Grove

The senior forward Assisted on both goals scored in a 2-0 win at Andover on Tuesday, and he scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Coon Rapids on Thursday. His 16 assists are third-most in Minnesota.

Taylor Heimerl, Rosemount

The senior midfielder and forward had two goals and two assists in an 11-0 rout of Burnsville on Monday, and she added another two goals and an assist in a 6-0 win over Eagan on Wednesday. Her 15 assists are fourth-most in the state.

Maddy Benka, Minnehaha Academy

The junior outside hitter logged 71 kills over three matches last week: 25 in a 3-2 win at West Lutheran, 30 in a 3-2 loss to Providence Academy and 16 in a 3-0 win at St. Paul Academy. Her 323 kills are the most in Minnesota, according to MNvolleyballhub.

Kylie Hart, Floodwood

The senior setter had 95 assists last week: 26 in a 3-0 win at McGregor on Monday, 35 in a 3-0 win over Cook County on Tuesday and 34 in a 3-2 loss at Esko on Thursday. It propelled her to eighth in the state with 543 assists.

Amara Lafrance, PACT

The senior outside hitter had 11 digs and nine service aces in a 3-2 win over Minneapolis Henry on Monday, and she had eight digs and five aces in a 3-0 win over Eagle Ridge Academy on Tuesday. Her 61 service aces are fifth-most in Minnesota.

Avery Bolles, Andover

The senior outside hitter spiked 30 kills over two matches last week. She also had four service aces, 16 digs and two blocks. Her 241 kills are seventh-most in the state.

Ashlyn Steding, Chanhassen

The senior setter and right side hitter had 35 assists, 13 kills, five service aces, 29 digs and three blocks in wins over Osseo and Bloomington Jefferson last week. Her 39 solo blocks are third-most in Minnesota.