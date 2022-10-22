SBLive’s Minnesota soccer and volleyball top performers (Oct. 16-21)

The following Athletes will be included in our SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week next week.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email [email protected] with "MHSAW Nomination" in the subject line.

Audrey Garton, Academy of Holy Angels

The junior forward had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Two Rivers on October 18. Her 16 assists on the season have her tied for fifth in the state, according to MNsoccerhub.

Jeronimo Laklia, Hill-Murray

The senior forward scored both goals to propel Hill-Murray to a 2-1 over Columbia Heights on October 18.

Kiya Gilliand, Benilde-St. Margaret’s

The junior forward had two goals and an assist in a 6-1 win over Orono on October 18.

Riley Roberts, St. Michael-Albertville

The senior goalkeeper stopped all 10 shots on goal in a 1-0 win at Moorhead on Thursday and made 11 saves in a 4-3 win at Brainerd on October 18. His 161 saves are fifth-most in Minnesota this season.

Dominic Zoa, Legacy Christian

The junior forward had two goals in a 3-0 win over Duluth Marshall on October 18. His 26 goals are tied for eighth-most in the state.

Grace Beske, Andover

The senior setter had 23 assists, 10 digs and two aces in a 3-0 win at Osseo on October 20. Her 606 assists have her ranked 12th in Minnesota, according to MNvolleyballhub.

Annika Forbes, New Life Academy

The senior outside hitter had 22 kills, 10 digs, an ace and a block in a 3-2 win over Minnehaha Academy on October 17.

Sahara Morken, Mabel-Canton

The sophomore setter and libero logged 29 assists in a 3-0 win over Glenville-Emmons, October 17, and another 33 assists in a 3-0 win over Grand Meadow on October 18. Her 933 assists are the most in the state.

Else Kunze-Hoeg, Mounds Park Academy

The junior setter had 31 assists, 10 digs, eight aces, five kills and two blocks in a 3-1 win at Legacy Christian on October 18. Her 95 service aces on the year are third-most in Minnesota.

Hannah Bruskiewicz, Rogers

The senior middle blocker and middle hitter had 20 kills, seven digs and two blocks in a 3-1 win over Champlin Park on October 18. Her 74 total blocks are fourth-most in the state.