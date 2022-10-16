SBLive’s Minnesota high school volleyball and soccer top performers (Oct. 9-15)

If you would like to make a Nomination in a future week, please email [email protected] with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.

Denzel Majwega, Duluth Marshall

The junior forward had two goals and an assist in a 6-0 win over Lakes International Language Academy on Thursday. His 31 goals are tied for second-most in Minnesota, according to MNsoccerhub.

Vivian Rojas Collins, Twin Cities Academy

The senior midfielder scored three goals in a 4-2 win over Trinity, Thursday. Her 31 goals are fifth-most in the state.

Joey Lonzo, Rochester Lourdes

The senior forward played a role in four of five goals scored in a shutout of Schaeffer Academy, Wednesday. He had three assists and one goal, and his 17 assists are tied for fourth-most in the state.

Peyton Anderson, Buffalo

The sophomore goalkeeper stopped all 18 shots on goal in a double-overtime, 1-0 win over Rogers on Wednesday. Her 236 saves are third-most in Minnesota.

Jose Luis Ulloa, Marshall

The senior forward had two goals in a 3-1 win over Jordan-Belle Plaine on Tuesday. His 26 goals are eighth-most in the state.

Jayden Larson, Tartan

The junior setter had 34 assists and six service aces in a 3-0 win at St. Paul Central, Tuesday. Her 625 assists are sixth-most in Minnesota.

Else Kunze-Hoeg, Mounds Park Academy

The junior setter had 31 assists, seven kills, four aces and a block in a 3-0 win over Providence Academy on Wednesday. Her 73 service aces are third-most in the state.

Mesaiya Bettis, Burnsville

The sophomore outside hitter scored 24 kills and added six aces and six digs in a 3-1 win at Rosemount, Tuesday. Her 254 kills are eleventh-most in Minnesota.

Ella Johnson, Elk River

The senior middle blocker served 10 aces, eight digs, eight kills and eight blocks in two matches this week. The eight blocks propelled her to second in the state with 74 total blocks.