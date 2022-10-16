SBLive’s Minnesota high school volleyball and soccer top performers (Oct. 9-15)

If you would like to make a Nomination in a future week, please email [email protected] with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.

The following Athletes will be included in next week’s SBLive Athlete of the Week

Denzel Majwega, Duluth Marshall

The junior forward had two goals and an assist in a 6-0 win over Lakes International Language Academy on Thursday. His 31 goals are tied for second-most in Minnesota, according to MNsoccerhub.

Vivian Rojas Collins, Twin Cities Academy

The senior midfielder scored three goals in a 4-2 win over Trinity, Thursday. Her 31 goals are fifth-most in the state.

