SBLive’s LA City Section girls basketball rankings (Dec. 19-25)

Here are SBLive’s LA City Section girls basketball rankings for the week of Dec. 19-25.

1. Westchester (7-0 – 1st)

This week, Westchester became the first LACS team in the SBLive era (2019-present) to crack the statewide top 25.

2. Granada Hills Charter (8-2 – 2nd)

The Highlanders reeled off a statement win to open the Santa Barbara TOC, defeating Oxnard 63-48.

3. Crenshaw (9-4 – 3rd)

The Cougars had a week off from contests.

4. Birmingham (7-5 ​​– 4th)

For the second straight year, Birmingham has been very good at the Tarkanian Classic. It opened with wins over Arbor View (NV) and Denver South (CO), and has now won three straight games.

5. Hamilton (4-3 – 5th)

The Lady Yankees thrashed Fairfax in their league opener, winning 74-13.

6. Palisades (2-4 – 6th)

After opening the Tarkanian Classic with a loss to Jordan (UT), Pali defeated reigning CIF D4 Southern Region Champion Imperial 44-38.

7. San Fernando (6-0 – 7th)

Make it six straight for the Tigers to start the season. Other than a 48-32 win over Arleta, all of their wins have been total annihilations.

8. Sun Valley Poly (7-1 – 8th)

What a start to East Valley League play for the Parrots, defeating Verdugo Hills and Arleta before blowing out Grant.

9. King/Drew (4-7 – 9th)

King/Drew has played one of the hardest schedules in the section, and it’s not getting any easier yet. Its next two games are against Village Christian and Redondo Union.

10. Chatsworth (11-4 – 10th)

Chatsworth played formidable Oxnard fairly close on Thursday in a 53-44 loss.

ON THE BUBBLE:

Taft, San Pedro