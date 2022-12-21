SBLive’s LA City Section girls basketball rankings (Dec. 19-25)

Here are SBLive’s LA City Section girls basketball rankings for the week of Dec. 19-25.

1. Westchester (7-0 – 1st)

This week, Westchester became the first LACS team in the SBLive era (2019-present) to crack the statewide top 25.

2. Granada Hills Charter (8-2 – 2nd)

The Highlanders reeled off a statement win to open the Santa Barbara TOC, defeating Oxnard 63-48.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button