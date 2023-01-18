SBLive’s 4A boys basketball coaches poll: Five different teams receive first-place votes this week (Jan. 17)

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive Weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 4A, votes were cast for 14 teams this week. Mount Si received the most first-place votes with five. Well. 2 Curtis received one.

Each poll is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive Analyst Dan Dickau.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button