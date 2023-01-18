SBLive’s 4A boys basketball coaches poll: Five different teams receive first-place votes this week (Jan. 17)

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive Weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 4A, votes were cast for 14 teams this week. Mount Si received the most first-place votes with five. Well. 2 Curtis received one.

Each poll is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive Analyst Dan Dickau.

Here is the 4A boys basketball coaches poll reflecting opinions of coaches around the state (Jan. 17):

CLASS 4A COACHES POLL

1. Mount Si 90 (5)

Record: 13-2

2. Curtis 87 (2)

Record: 14-3

3. Federal Way 81 (2)

Record: 15-1

4. Skyline 74 (1)

Record: 12-1

5. Olympia 54 (1)

Record: 13-3

6. Kentridge 45

Record: 13-2

7. Gonzaga Prep 40

Record: 11-3

8. Jackson 26

Record: 9-3

9. Richland 22

Record: 9-2

10. Woodinville 9

Record: 12-4

Others receiving votes: Tahoma, Camas, Battle Ground, Union

Voting 4A coaches: Matty McIntyre (Gonzaga Prep), Matt Gruhler (Skyview), Joe DeGrazia (Kamiak), Blake Conley (Union), Jason Griffith (Mount Si), Tim Kelly (Curtis), Wayde Knowles (North Creek), Durriell Jones (Eastlake) , Blake Solomon (Kentwood), Brandon Horstman (Mount Rainier)