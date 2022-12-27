SBLive’s 4A boys basketball coaches poll: Federal Way moves up to No. 2, Skyline continues upward climb (Dec. 27)

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive Weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 4A, votes were cast for 15 teams this week and Curtis remains the No. 1 team after receiving all seven first-place votes. Federal Way and Mount Si flip places this week at No. 2 and No. 3.

Each poll is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive Analyst Dan Dickau.

Here is the 4A boys basketball coaches poll reflecting opinions of coaches around the state (Dec. 27):

CLASS 4A COACHES POLL

1. Curtis 70 (7)

Record: 8-1

2. 56 Federal Way

Record: 7-1

3. Mount Si 53

Record: 5-1

4. Skyline 46

Record: 6-1

5. Gonzaga Prep 37

Record: 6-0

6. Olympia 30

Record: 4-3

7. Jackson 23

Record: 4-1

8. Woodinville 20

Record: 7-1

9. Richland 17

Record: 4-2

10. Kentridge 9

Record: 6-1

Others receiving votes: Camas, Skyview, Kentwood, Kamiakin, Union

Voting 4A coaches: Matty McIntyre (Gonzaga Prep), Brian Meneely (Kamiak), Matt Gruhler (Skyview), Joe DeGrazia (Kamiak), Blake Conley (Union), Jason Griffith (Mount Si), Tim Kelly (Curtis)