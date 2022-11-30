SBLive’s 4A boys basketball coaches poll: Defending Champion Curtis nabs top spot

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive Weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 4A, votes were cast for 20 teams in the preseason poll. Well. 1 Curtis and the 11th-ranked point guard nationally Zoom Diallo received the most No. 1 vote with eight. Well. 2 Mount Si received one.

Each poll and is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive Analyst Dan Dickau.

Here is the 4A boys basketball coaches poll reflecting opinions of coaches around the state in the preseason:

CLASS 4A PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Curtis 89 (8)

2. Mount Si 73 (1)

3. Olympia 65

4. 57 Federal Way

5. Gonzaga Prep 37

6. Union 36

7. Kentridge 31

8. Richland 23

9. Jackson 22

10. Davis 9

Others receiving votes: Chiawana, Glacier Peak, Woodinville, Camas, Kamiakin, Mariner, Graham-Kapowsin, Skyline, Sumner, Tahoma

Voting 4A coaches: Matty McIntyre (Gonzaga Prep), Blake Conley (Union), Brian Meneely (Kamiakin), Earl Streufert (Richland), Matt Gruhler (Skyview), Brandon Horstman (Mount Rainier), Jason Griffith (Mount Si), Blake Solomon (Kentwood) , Tim Kelly (Curtis)