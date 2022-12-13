SBLive’s 3A boys basketball coaches poll: O’Dea overtakes Garfield for top spot – Barely (Dec. 13)

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive Weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 3A, votes were cast for 15 teams in the latest poll. Well. 2 Garfield received the most first-place votes with four, but O’Dea takes the No. 1 ranking this week with two first-place votes. Mount Spokane and Auburn each received one first-place vote.

