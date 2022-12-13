SBLive’s 3A boys basketball coaches poll: O’Dea overtakes Garfield for top spot – Barely (Dec. 13)

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive Weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 3A, votes were cast for 15 teams in the latest poll. Well. 2 Garfield received the most first-place votes with four, but O’Dea takes the No. 1 ranking this week with two first-place votes. Mount Spokane and Auburn each received one first-place vote.

Each poll and is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive Analyst Dan Dickau.

Here is the 3A boys basketball coaches poll reflecting opinions of coaches around the state (Dec. 13):

CLASS 3A COACHES POLL

1. O’Dea 73 (2)

Record: 4-0

2. Garfield 72 (4)

Record: 3-0

3. Mount Spokane 65 (1)

Record: 3-0

4. Auburn 48 (1)

Record: 4-1

5. Gig Harbor 47

Record: 3-0

6. Rainier Beach 44

Record: 2-1

7. Eastside Catholic 42

Record: 2-1

8. Seattle Prep 41

Record: 1-2

9. Bellevue 14

Record: 4-0

10. Timberline 8

Record: 1-1

Others receiving votes: Kennewick, Mountlake Terrace, Stanwood, Mountain View, Lincoln (Tacoma)

Voting 3A coaches: Allen Thomas (Timberline), David Wagenblast (Mount Spokane), Nalin Sood (Mountlake Terrace), Ryan Hansen (Auburn), Bradyn Leyde (Kennewick), JC Alexander (Mountain View), Brett Henry (Evergreen-Vancouver), Gavin Cree ( Mercer Island)