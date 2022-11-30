SBLive’s 3A boys basketball coaches poll: Garfield early preseason favorite, but rest of Seattle Metro not far behind

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive Weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 3A, votes were cast for 15 teams in the preseason poll. Well. 1 Garfield received the most first-place votes with four, No. 2 O’Dea received two and No. 3 Mount Spokane received one.

MORE COACHES POLLS: 1A | 2A | 4A

Each poll and is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive Analyst Dan Dickau.

Here is the 3A boys basketball coaches poll reflecting opinions of coaches around the state in the preseason:

CLASS 3A PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Garfield 66 (4)

2. O’Dea 51 (2)

3. Mount Spokane 46 (1)

4. Rainier Beach 44

5. Eastside Catholic 39

6. Seattle Prep 29

7. Gig Harbor 27

8. Auburn 17

9. Timberline 12

10. Bellevue 8

Others receiving votes: Silas, Lincoln-Tacoma, West Seattle, Mountlake Terrace, Ferris

Voting 3A coaches: Allen Thomas (Timberline), Omar Parker (Liberty-Issaquah), David Wagenblast (Mount Spokane), Nalin Sood (Mountlake Terrace), Ryan Hansen (Auburn), Brent Merritt (Eastside Catholic), Brayden Leyde (Kennewick)