SBLive’s 2A boys basketball coaches poll: Reigning Champion Lynden grabs preseason No. 1 spot

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive Weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 2A, votes were cast for 17 teams in the preseason poll. Well. 1 Lynden received the most first-place votes with three, No. 2 Sehome, No. 3 Pullman and No. 4 North Kitsap all received one.

MORE COACHES POLLS: 1A | 3A | 4A

Each poll and is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive Analyst Dan Dickau.

