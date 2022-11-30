SBLive’s 2A boys basketball coaches poll: Reigning Champion Lynden grabs preseason No. 1 spot

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive Weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 2A, votes were cast for 17 teams in the preseason poll. Well. 1 Lynden received the most first-place votes with three, No. 2 Sehome, No. 3 Pullman and No. 4 North Kitsap all received one.

Each poll and is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive Analyst Dan Dickau.

Here is the 2A boys basketball coaches poll reflecting opinions of coaches around the state in the preseason:

CLASS 2A PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Lynden 56 (3)

2. Sehome 39 (1)

3. Pullman 38 (1)

T-4. North Kitsap 37 (1), Tumwater 37

6. RA Long 23

T-7. Port Angeles 17, Mark Morris 17

9. Prosser 14

10. Selah 10

Others receiving votes: White River, WF West, Grandview, Ellensburg, Anacortes, Enumclaw, Franklin Pierce

Voting 2A coaches: Travis Drake (Columbia River), Scott Orness (North Kitsap), Riley Bettinger (Archbishop Murphy), Josh Wilson (Tumwater), Bill Bakamus (Mark Morris), Jay Humphrey (West Valley-Spokane)