SBLive’s 1A boys basketball coaches poll: Lynden Christian, Annie Wright Hang on to top two spots (Dec. 6)

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive Weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 1A, votes were cast for 15 teams in the latest poll. Well. 1 Lynden Christian received the most first-place votes with six and No. 3 King’s received one.

MORE COACHES POLLS: 2A | 3A | 4A

Each poll and is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive Analyst Dan Dickau.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button