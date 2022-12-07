SBLive’s 1A boys basketball coaches poll: Lynden Christian, Annie Wright Hang on to top two spots (Dec. 6)

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive Weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 1A, votes were cast for 15 teams in the latest poll. Well. 1 Lynden Christian received the most first-place votes with six and No. 3 King’s received one.

MORE COACHES POLLS: 2A | 3A | 4A

Each poll and is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive Analyst Dan Dickau.

Here is the 1A boys basketball coaches poll reflecting opinions of coaches around the state (Dec. 6):

CLASS 1A COACHES POLL

1. Lynden Christian 69 (6)

Record: 2-0

2. Annie Wright 58

Record: 2-0

3. Zillah 52

Record: 1-0

4. King’s 51 (1)

Record: 1-1

5. Freeman 38

Record: 0-0

6. Toppenish 29

Record: 2-1

7. Seattle Academy 26

Record: 1-0

8. Overlake 16

Record: 1-0

9. Chelan 22

Record: 1-1

10. Blaine 12

Record: 1-1

Others receiving votes: Life Christian Academy, Quincy, Vashon Island, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), King’s Way Christian

Voting 1A coaches: Matt Leslie (The Northwest School), Cody Shackett (Cascade Christian), Tony Callero (Chelan), Ron Kirkpatrick (Cedar Park Christian), Chad Hand (Deer Park), Jordan Dutton (Riverside), Jeremy Ecklund (La Center)