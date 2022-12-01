SBLive Sports Florida’s Boys Basketball Power 25: Montverde Academy, IMG Academy remain the 1-2 teams

The summer/fall sports are all coming to a close and we’re now heading into the winter season, which means basketball is upon us. The Sunshine State features a couple of the top teams in the country as Montverde Academy and IMG Academy continue as our No. 1 and No. 2 teams. Find the complete breakdown of the SBLive Sports Florida Boys Basketball Power 25.

1. Montverde Academy (1-1): The Eagles soared past Umatilla and The Villages in preseason action, but then lost 65-54 to the No. 2 team in the country, AZ Compass Prep (AZ). Montverde bounced back with an 85-42 win over Pleasant Grove (UT).

2. IMG Academy (1-0): The Ascenders will square off against No. 1 ranked Montverde Academy in a battle of a couple of Florida’s top boys basketball teams on Thursday night. Should be one of the best games all season long.

3. Columbus (2-1): Now that the season has tipped off for the Explorers, they have made their case in being one of the best programs in the Sunshine State. Columbus has won over Wyatt (TX) and DME Academy.

4. Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian (1-2): The Eagles are back-to-back state Champions and are led by Memphis commitment Carl Cherenfant and Jaylen Curry at point guard. This team is loaded. Although they are 1-2, losses are to national powers Carmel Christian (NC) and Prolific Prep of Nap Christian (CA).

5. Orlando Christian Prep (1-0): The season started with a win for the Warriors as they edged out Edgewater 56-49 in a tightly contested matchup.

6. FSU High (3-0): Right out of the gates, the Seminoles have been one of the Big Bend’s top clubs. The Seminoles have wins over Florida A&M, Oldsmar Christian and Lee (AL).

7. Charlotte (1-0): The Fightin’ Tarpons began the season defeating Cardinal Mooney, who defeated the Ascenders. Craziness already early in the season for a solid Charlotte team.

8. Pembroke Pines (0-0): Has not started its season as of yet, but the Jaguars begin within the Power 25 rankings. The Jaguars won 25 games in the 2021-2022 season.

9. Sagemont (3-0): After winning 25 games in the 2021-2022 season, Sagemont has raced out to an undefeated start with wins over Somerset Academy, Boyd Anderson and Riviera Prep.

10. Riviera Prep (3-1): The Bulldogs started off the season with an impressive win over South Dade, Keys Gate and Schoolhouse Prep. Riviera Prep brings back sophomore Dante Allen, who should see his stock rise this season.

11. Cardinal Mooney (1-1): It was pretty unexpected that Cardinal Mooney upset the No. 7 teams in these rankings. The Cougars bounced back, however, with a win over Manatee.

12. Olympia (1-0): The Titans defeated Leesburg in a 72-69 nail biter and things don’t get any easier. They’ll see Evans soon and a bevy of tournament games during the holidays. Should get interesting.

13. North Broward Prep (1-1): A season-opening win over Martin County was impressive, but then a letdown against Miami Country Day brings this team to an even mark just two games in.

14. Martin County (1-1): The Defending Class 6A state Champions from a year ago bring back leading scorer Elijah Duval and a host of others. The Tigers early season blemish comes at the hands of North Broward Prep.

15. Central Florida Christian (1-0): Whew. If the season opener was any indication for this Eagles team, they’ll have some Battles with Clubs in the region. Central Florida defeated Apopka 63-61 and faced Dr. Phillips on Saturday.

16. Norland (2-0): A little bit of a surprise to start the season off has been Norland, who owns quality wins over Miami Country Day and Bartow. The Vikings have a tough regular season slate that includes Leesburg and Gulliver Prep.

17. Mater Lakes Academy (2-0): Friday night should provide for one of the better games down south when Mater Lakes faces No. 9 Sagemont. Both teams bring plenty of talent to the floor.

18. Oak Ridge (2-0): Now the season has started for the Pioneers and this team is rolling. Wins over Tri-Cities (GA) and Mainland are solid. Upcoming matchups with Windermere, The Villages and Clearwater Calvary Christian will be ones to watch.

19. Ponte Vedra (2-0): The Sharks have started with a couple nice wins, but the Dec. 10 game versus Tampa Catholic should be a test for Ponte Vedra. Senior shooting guard Israel Nuhu leads the way with 19.5 points per game.

20. West Oaks Academy (5-0): The Flame is already off to a sizzling start to the season. Shooting guard Paul Djobet (19 points per game) is a player to watch for.

21. Winter Haven (4-0): An impressive tournament win in the Kevin Brown TOC in Illinois has these Blue Devils off to a strong start. Fringe state title contenders? Time will tell.

22. Westminster Academy (1-1): A loss to Mater Lakes drops the Lions down in our Power 25, but this Westminster Academy club is still a contender in Class 3A. A big Tilt with North Broward Prep on Dec. 13 looms large.

23. Providence School (3-0): The Stallions have been scoring the basketball just about as good as anyone, averaging around 75 points per game. This team has shown they are for real in the early going. Can they keep it up?

24. Miami Country Day (2-2): Hear us out on the newest addition to our Power 25 in Florida, the Spartans have played a tough schedule to date. Their losses are both to teams in the 25 and played West Oaks Academy and Norland competitively. Not to mention, they beat North Broward Prep.

25. St. Petersburg (0-0): Has not started its season as of yet, but the Green Devils will begin within the Power 25 rankings. St. Petersburg won 25 games in the 2021-2022 season.

Teams on the bubble: Gibbs, Andrew Jackson, Evans, Tampa Catholic, Windermere, Lake Highland Prep, Jesuit, Pine Forest, Jones, Bradford, Wharton, North Florida Educational Institute, Leesburg

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.