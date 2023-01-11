SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 girls basketball rankings: Edmond North still Reigns Supreme at No. 1

By Ty Loftis

Edmond North photo by Michael Kinney

Basketball season is in full swing and here at SBLive, it is time to take a look at the top 25 rankings in Oklahoma high school girls basketball.

Note: Rankings and records are from games through Jan. 7.

1. Edmond North

The Defending Class 6A Champion Lady Huskies are a unanimous number one in early January.

They have beaten state championship contenders Edmond Memorial and Bixby earlier this year en route to a 13-0 record. All but one of their wins has resulted with the Lady Huskies winning by double digits.

Edmond North has won the Bixby Invitational, Mustang Holiday Classic and Putnam City Invitational. At the end of the day, the Lady Huskies will go as far as North Carolina State commit Laci Steele will take them.

2. Bixby

The Lady Spartans sit at 8-5 on the year, but three of those losses came against out-of-state competition at a tournament in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Lady Spartans suffered a six-point loss to Edmond North and an overtime loss to one of the top teams in Class 4A, Lincoln Christian. With Gracy and Kate Wernli at the helm, along with Gentry Baldwin, Bixby will certainly be at the top of this list throughout the year.

3. Edmond Memorial

Edmond Memorial has gotten off to a solid 8-2 start this year. The Lady Bulldogs’ two losses have come against Bixby and Edmond North by a combined 16 points.

Their schedule is practical over the next month before finishing at Edmond North and a home game with a Norman Squad that is expected to be in title contention at the end of the year.

The play of sophomore guard Avery Hjelmstad could determine if the Lady Bulldogs are able to go from title contention to title frontrunner.

4. Sapulpa

Appearing as the first Class 5A school is the Lady Chieftains. They stand at 11-1 on the year, having won the Tournament of Champions in Arkansas.

Their Lone loss was against a Lincoln Christian team at the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa, but they got revenge via a seven-point win this weekend at the Lincoln Christian Invitational.

Sisters Tyla and Stailee Heard will be the key for how Sapulpa carries itself as the year rolls along.

5. Putnam City West

With an 11-3 record on the year, the Lady Patriots stand at 11-1 in the state of Oklahoma, with two losses coming against out-of-state competition and the other coming against top-ranked Edmond North.

A 22-point win against Choctaw is the notable win PC West was looking for, and now the Lady Patriots hope to grow from that.

Sophomore Jazzlin Brown will be expected to be a key contributor.

6. Bethany

Coming in as the top team in Class 4A is the Lady Bronchos, who sit at 10-0 on the year. They haven’t played a single ranked team on this list, but in Bethany’s 10 wins, the Lady Bronchos have won by 31 points or more each time out.

We will soon find out if Bethany is for real, as her next two opponents are Tuttle and Weatherford.

As a sophomore, Keziah Lofton has already committed to the University of Oklahoma.

7. Choctaw

The Lady Jackets come in at 8-2, having lost their last two games to Edmond Memorial and Putnam City West. Choctaw has a chance to get a statement with a win at Midwest City this week before having next week off to prepare for the Moore Tournament.

Senior guard Raven Jackson is showing the way for the lowerclassmen in Kate Davis and Aliyah Duval.

8. Lincoln Christian

The Lady Bulldogs likely have the most impressive resume on this list, as they have wins against Bixby, Sapulpa and Norman.

Lincoln Christian’s Lone loss came in a rematch against Sapulpa a week after beating them at the Tournament of Champions.

With Maddi Stewart, Jordan Faulkner and Adyson Roberts playing at full strength, Lincoln Christian very well could be on a collision course with Bethany for the Class 4A title.

9. Midwest City Carl Albert

The Lady Titans have started the year at 10-1 with their lone loss coming over winter break against Class A Caddo. Carl Albert has won over Tuttle and Duncan.

They are one of a few teams in Class 5A who can challenge Sapulpa for the title. That potential challenge will be thanks in large part to Seniors Kennedy Cofer, Ari Diaz and Kamryn Sutton.

10. Norman

The Lady Tigers are 9-3 on the year, having suffered two in-state losses. The first came in the opening game of the year against Edmond Memorial, the other against Lincoln Christian in the Tournament of Champions.

Norman will have room to grow, as they face off against both Edmond North and Edmond Memorial in the coming weeks.

Senior experience in Kayla Jones and Nessa Begay, combined with the play of freshman Ady Hybl could pay off to mean big things for the Lady Tigers.

11. Tuttle

Tuttle comes in with two losses on the year and is one of a few teams who could challenge Bethany and Lincoln Christian for the Class 4A crown.

A few of the Lady Tigers’ 12 wins are highlighted with victories over Kingfisher, Midwest City and Weatherford. The Lady Tigers have big matchups with Bethany and Piedmont this week.

12. Tahlequah

The Lady Tigers have suffered a single loss on the year, that is a two-point loss to Tulsa Booker T. Washington. Tahlequah has double-digit wins against the likes of McAlester, Glenpool and Will Rogers.

Junior Kori Rainwater will be a force down low, as she leads the team in scoring and recently set a single-game rebounding record with 20.

13. Washington

Coming in as the first Class 3A school is Washington, who is a perfect 11-0 on the year.

The Lady Warriors don’t have a notable win on their schedule yet, and won’t be able to until the state tournament. With that being said though, they only have two games decided by single digits.

14. Tulsa Booker T. Washington

The Lady Hornets are 8-1 on the year, having most recently been crowned tournament Champs at the ConocoPhillips Arvest Invitational in Bartlesville.

Booker T. Washington’s one loss came against Broken Arrow, a loss they avenged in the Championship game of the Bartlesville Tournament. Sophomore post player Marcayla Johnson carries the load for her team.

15. Dale

The Lady Pirates lost their first game of the year to Preston, but since then they have gone 14-0, having won every game by double digits.

Dale’s schedule hasn’t been the most difficult, as they have only beaten one other team in the top 25, but the Lady Pirates do have wins over multiple Class 3A and 4A schools. They also beat a Class 5A school in Santa Fe South.

16. Weatherford

The Lady Eagles sit at 10-1 with their most recent game being a loss against Tuttle.

Weatherford will play Bethany later this week in hopes of making up for that Championship loss to Tuttle in the Weatherford Invitational. As the year progresses, they will need to rely on the dynamic duo of Addy and Jordan Hoffman.

17. El Reno

The Lady Indians sit at 7-3 on the year, with each loss coming by a combined 10 points.

El Reno will see some great competition at the Shawnee Invitational next weekend and they still have a date with Carl Albert this year.

Sophomore Raegan Bugaj is set to lead her team to be a potential challenger to Sapulpa to win a Class 5A state championship.

18. Midwest City

Having made back-to-back trips to the state tournament, the Lady Bombers are looking to make it three straight.

Standing at 7-3, they have yet to get a statement win, but will have that chance on Friday when they host Choctaw for the first time. Junior Saliyah Landon has helped carry her team so far.

19. Bethel

The Lady Wildcats are the second Class 3A Squad in this week’s top 25 poll.

Their 9-2 record is marred with losses to Dale and Caddo, but they are also 6-0 against Class 4A competition and higher. Sophomore Josie Megehee scored 23 points, including 15 straight to open the fourth quarter to help her team beat a solid Georgetown (Texas) team.

20. Pocola

The Lady Indians took their lumps in the Tournament of Champions, going 0-3 and getting beat by 16 points or more each time.

Aside from those games, Pocola is 6-0, with a win against Howe in the Talihina Classic. With the likes of Seniors Kail Chitwood and Kylee Smith and sophomore Allyssa Parker, expect the Lady Indians to be in contention for the Class 2A state title.

21. Caddo

The Lady Bruins are 13-0 on the year and have wins over Carl Albert, Bethel and Tuttle at the Mid-America Classic Tournament over Christmas break.

Oral Roberts signee Emily Robinson led her team through the Mid-America Classic. If the Lady Bruins are to compete with a crowded field of competitors wishing to win a Class A state championship, she will have to be a major reason why.

22. Jenks

The Lady Trojans haven’t played many games yet, but at 6-1, their only loss is to a Booker T. Washington team in overtime and they have a chance to avenge that this week.

As the season winds down, Jenks will have opportunities to show their tenacity when they face the likes of Sapulpa and Bixby as well.

23. Tulsa Will Rogers

Rogers had started the year with a perfect 8-0 record, but has lost its last two at the Verdigris Invitational to Tahlequah and a solid Class 4A Tecumseh squad.

They have a big matchup next Tuesday with Lincoln Christian before hosting their own tournament that weekend.

24. Hammon

Class B is wide open this year, but at the top, is the Lady Warriors.

At their home tournament over the weekend, Hammon defeated one of the other favorites to win the Class B title in Lomega. Hammon’s Maylee Chaney was named tournament MVP, and Henley West was a member of the all-tournament team.

25. Sailing

Seiling could arguably be the top team in Class A, but they just don’t have the resume that Caddo has put together so far this year.

With that, the Lady Wildcats did play the number one team in the state to within a 13-point game earlier in the season.

This Friday, the Lady Wildcats play Hammon.