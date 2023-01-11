SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 girls basketball rankings: Edmond North still Reigns Supreme at No. 1

By Ty Loftis

Edmond North photo by Michael Kinney

Basketball season is in full swing and here at SBLive, it is time to take a look at the top 25 rankings in Oklahoma high school girls basketball.

Note: Rankings and records are from games through Jan. 7.

1. Edmond North

The Defending Class 6A Champion Lady Huskies are a unanimous number one in early January.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button