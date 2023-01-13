SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 boys basketball rankings: Unbeaten Broken Arrow Tops list

By Glen Brockenbush

Photo is from the Midwest City Carl Albert-Lawton game on Jan. 10, 2023, two teams currently ranked in the SBLive Oklahoma Top 25

As the Oklahoma high school basketball season reaches the Midway point, fans (and coaches) have begun to get a sense of which teams are truly contenders and which are fool’s gold.

With several big-time tournaments played over the holidays and early in January, we learned plenty of recent information that led us to our midseason rankings.

Here is this week’s SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 boys basketball rankings.

Note: Rankings and records are from games through Jan. 10.

1. Broken Arrow (9-0)

The undefeated Tigers have not only beaten several traditional 6A powers like Jenks and Tulsa Booker T. Washington, they went down to Florida in late December and beat two out-of-state powers.

2. Dale (18-0)

It may feel strange to see a 2A team this high in the rankings, but you can’t say Coach Jeff Edmonson’s Pirates don’t deserve it after winning the prestigious Tournament of Champions, knocking off Crossings Christian and Tulsa Memorial along the way.

3. Putnam City North (11-1)

The Panthers just suffered their first loss of the season this week to Rival Putnam City West, but their resume is on par with anyone’s, having beaten four teams in our top 25.

4. OKC Crossings Christian (13-1)

The Knights’ only loss was in that Tournament of Champions to Dale. Other than that, they’ve been cruising.

And perhaps the scariest thing about them is how young they are. Cal Furnish and Cam Parker are just sophomores, while freshman Phoenix Woodson is already making a name for himself.

5. Edmond North (11-2)

Outside of losses to Crossings Christian and Dallas area-based Faith Family Academy – one of the very best teams in Texas – the Huskies have been basically flawless. They’ve dismantled Booker T. Washington, Tulsa Union and Bartlesville.

6. Midwest City Carl Albert (10-2)

After winning the ConocoPhillips Arvest Invitational in Bartlesville over the weekend, the Titans survived a very game Lawton Squad on the road Tuesday.

But there will be no respite, as Jay Price’s team faces Oklahoma City Millwood, the Defending Class 3A champion, on Thursday.

7. Del City (8-5)

The record might not look like that of a state title contender, but consider their losses: Putnam City North, OKC Northwest Classen by a point, plus two losses to stout Texas schools in the prestigious Whataburger Classic.

And despite a recent stunner to Edmond Deer Creek, the Eagles have still looked good, and have what it takes to make it to Norman in March.

8. Caddo (11-0)

Their recent squeaker against Rock Creek notwithstanding, the Bruins have pulverized just about every opponent on their schedule.

9. Tulsa Memorial (10-2)

This might not look quite like last year’s team, but the Chargers still have to be considered a Threat as long as they have Bobby Allison on the sidelines. Plus, their only two losses are to teams on this list.

10. Westmoore (9-2)

One of the more remarkable stories in the state, the Jaguars were an afterthought when Todd Millwee took over as Coach in 2019.

Westmoore’s climb to the top was cemented by this past weekend’s Championship run at the Putnam City Invitational.

11. Norman (7-3)

The team Westmoore beat in that PCI title game is next on the list. The Tigers are led by point guard Caison Cole, who has seemingly unlimited range.

12. Kingfisher (10-2)

Over the weekend, the Jackets beat a tough Alva team by 25 to win the Wheat Capital Tournament. But things only get tougher in the next few games, with Bethany, El Reno and Weatherford on the schedule.

13. Roff (12-4)

The Tigers went 0-3 at the Tournament of Champions, but they were also the smallest school there. The Class B Powerhouse still looks like it is probably the team to beat.

14. Fort Cobb-Broxton (15-1)

The Mustangs went to the Hinton Tournament last week and beat Norman Community Christian and tournament host Hinton before falling in the title game to Newcastle.

15. Weatherford (12-0)

Yes, Weatherford is unbeaten with wins over Tuttle and OKC Heritage Hall. But other than that, the Eagles’ schedule is a little underwhelming.

That will change with Bethany, Newcastle and Kingfisher on the Docket in the coming weeks.

16. Tulsa Hale (11-1)

Led by the super-athletic Kabron Lewis, the Rangers have won tournaments in Locust Grove and Woodward this year. They’ll get tested soon by Tulsa Edison and Tulsa Bishop Kelley.

17. OKC Douglass (7-1)

A win over Rival Millwood was impressive, and Terry McMorris and the Trojans have a few easier games ahead before a Showdown with Del City in early February.

18. Tulsa Holland Hall (11-0)

Just a few days into the new year, Holland Hall received the unusual directive that they would officially be moving up to 5A midseason. But thanks to a pre-planned conference schedule, the Dutch will mostly play 4A teams the rest of the way.

19. Oklahoma Christian School (9-2)

The Saints’ only losses have come to teams in the top five of our rankings. Behind Luke Gray, OCS is still one of the top contenders in Class 4A.

20. OKC Millwood (5-6)

The Defending 3A Champions have played a murderer’s row of a schedule, and it doesn’t get any easier with games against Carl Albert and Del City on the horizon.

21. Lawton (7-3)

With wins over Tulsa Memorial and Choctaw under their belt, the Wolverines barely lost to Norman and Carl Albert over the past week.

With move-in point guard Madden Padilla and veteran wings Tyron Amacker and Frank Rowe, Lawton High will be a tough out for anyone come playoff time.

22. Newcastle (11-1)

The Racers recently knocked off Fort Cobb to win the Hinton Tournament, and will soon have tough match-ups against Anadarko and Tuttle.

23. El Reno (9-2)

Before their recent loss to Del City, Evan Roman Nose and the Indians won the MidFirst Warrior Classic in Anadarko.

24. Metro Christian (10-0)

The Patriots recently won the Henryetta Tournament and have a pair of games this weekend.

25. Purcell (10-1)

The Dragons did lose their first game of the year this week, but only after beating Coweta to win the Verdigris Tournament.