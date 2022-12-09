SBLive 2022-23 preseason Class 4A Washington high school girls basketball rankings

Based on conversations with coaches and statewide media, SBLive ranked the top 10 teams across the state of Washington in Class 4A girls basketball heading into the 2022-23 season:

CLASS 4A GIRLS RANKINGS

1. CAMAS

Impressive run to school-best fourth-place showing sets table for biggest-step hunt in 2022-23. Forwards Reagan Jamison and Addison Harris are arguably the best frontcourt duo in the state, and point guard Keirra Thompson is an astute decision-maker and ball-handler.

