SBLive 2022-23 preseason Class 4A Washington high school girls basketball rankings

Based on conversations with coaches and statewide media, SBLive ranked the top 10 teams across the state of Washington in Class 4A girls basketball heading into the 2022-23 season:

CLASS 4A GIRLS RANKINGS

1. CAMAS

Impressive run to school-best fourth-place showing sets table for biggest-step hunt in 2022-23. Forwards Reagan Jamison and Addison Harris are arguably the best frontcourt duo in the state, and point guard Keirra Thompson is an astute decision-maker and ball-handler.

2. WOODINVILLE

Don’t dismiss the reigning state champions, even after the graduation of all-state MVP Tatum Thompson and Veronica Sheffey. Trio of point guard Brooke Beresford, forward Jaecy Eggers and Talented transfer Lyla Kahrimanovic set to torment 4A KingCo.

3. EMERALD RIDGE

A first-timer in the WIAA Championships a year ago – the well-equipped Jaguars want more this winter. Point guard Monique Carter had a deep, experienced cast to feed – and the team also has impact ninth grader Ryah McGriff to give them a post presence.

4. BELLARMINE PREP

In terms of transition offense, there might not be a better team in the state than the Lions. Point guard Kiara Stone and off-guards Jada Travis and Keiara Curtis can pile up points in a hurry under Chelle Miller, who is in her second coaching stint as an alum.

5. INTENT

The 4A NPSL champions, led by CSU Fullerton point-guard signee Hope Hassmann, have shown the ability to play with anybody in the state during the regular season. It’s the Playoffs where they’ve fizzled out – a narrative the Bears vow to change this winter.

6. RICHLAND

How wild should the MCC Championship race be this season? Three teams have legitimate arguments as favorites. Bombers get the nod behind two-time league MVP Kylee Fox and feisty point guard Macie Milum, a dynamic pair.

7. EASTLAKE

If energizer-bunny forward Tatum Wood had not suffered a serious offseason knee injury, the Wolves would be considered 4A KingCo front-runners. They still have NAU signee Ava Schmidt, point guard Kaylia Jackson – and Coach Sara Goldie – in tow.

8. KAMIAKIN

Hard to believe a program that posted four consecutive top-five state finishes (2016-19) has not been back to the 4A tournament. That should change this winter as balanced Braves have one of the best guards in the state in Memphis signee Nikole Thomas.

9. UNION

The Buzz over ninth grader Brooklynn Haywood has already started in Clark County? Why? A number of coaches think the Alaska transplant is so skilled and steady, she might leave as 4A GSHL’s all-time leading scorer. She alone makes Titans intriguing.

10. SUMNER

What a 2021-22 season it was for the Spartans, who registered their best finish at a state tournament (second). Heavy-lifting Sisters Alyson and Catelyn Deaver graduated, but point guard Lainee Houillon Returns to lead a new, exciting cast.

FIRST FIVE OUT: Bothell, Davis, Olympia, Glacier Peak, Kentwood