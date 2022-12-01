SBLive 2022-23 preseason Class 2B Washington high school boys basketball rankings

Based on conversations with coaches and statewide media, SBLive ranked the top 10 teams across the state of Washington in Class 2B boys basketball heading into the 2022-23 season:

CLASS 2B BOYS RANKINGS

1. LIBERTY of SPANGLE

The reigning Champion had the benefit of a senior-heavy lineup last season en route to the 2B title, but starting guard Lincoln Foland returns along with Jake Jeske and a handful of younger players ready to step into bigger roles.

2. MORTON-WHITE PASS

A year removed from falling in the 2B semifinals and settling for a fifth-place trophy, Morton-White Pass should be near the top of everyone’s radar this year. Jace Peters, a top-three scorer on the team a year ago, returns.

3. BREWSTER

Only three Seniors are gone from last year’s team that placed second at the state tournament and versatile big man Kelson Gebbers is back, giving the Bears another dimension offensively.

4. COLFAX

The Bulldogs will have big shoes to fill with top-scorers Damian Demler and John Lustig gone, but the cupboard isn’t completely empty with starters Carsen Gray, Seth Lustig and Mason Gilchrist all back for their senior years.

5. COLUMBIA of BURBANK

The 10-seed at the state tournament last year surprised everyone when it made a run to a sixth-place Trophy and just about every one of those players is back on the roster this year, including all five starters.

6. DNA

Having guards Braeden Salme and Eli Smith – the team’s second and third-leading scorers from last year– back will be huge along with starting forward Lane Johnson for a Pirates’ Squad that has all the makings of a contender on paper.

7. TOUTLE LAKE

Four of the Fighting Ducks’ five starters from last season are back, including dynamic scorer Zach Swanson. Toutle Lake doesn’t have much depth with a varsity roster that lists only six players, but that wasn’t much of a problem last season either.

8. LAKE ROOSEVELT

The Raiders fell just short of a trophy at the state tournament last year, but return all five starters this season. Sophomore guard Chase Marchand scored in high volume last season and looks to be even more polished this year.

9. POLE DRIVE

Big pieces for the Tigers this year will be junior guards James Grose and Jarin Prather, two of the team’s leading scorers from last season, following an early exit from the state tournament.

10. ILWACO

The Fishermen made some noise last year, but ill-timed losses in the postseason put an end to their season without a trip to the state tournament. Leading-scorer Beckett Turner should build off a strong sophomore season in trying to get Ilwaco to state.

FIRST THREE OUT: Kalama, Coupeville, Northwest Christian of Colbert