SBLive 2022-23 preseason Class 2B Washington high school boys basketball rankings

Based on conversations with coaches and statewide media, SBLive ranked the top 10 teams across the state of Washington in Class 2B boys basketball heading into the 2022-23 season:

CLASS 2B BOYS RANKINGS

1. LIBERTY of SPANGLE

The reigning Champion had the benefit of a senior-heavy lineup last season en route to the 2B title, but starting guard Lincoln Foland returns along with Jake Jeske and a handful of younger players ready to step into bigger roles.

2. MORTON-WHITE PASS

A year removed from falling in the 2B semifinals and settling for a fifth-place trophy, Morton-White Pass should be near the top of everyone’s radar this year. Jace Peters, a top-three scorer on the team a year ago, returns.

