SBLive 2022-23 preseason Class 1B Washington high school boys basketball rankings

Based on conversations with coaches and statewide media, SBLive ranked the top 10 teams across the state of Washington in Class 1B boys basketball heading into the 2022-23 season:

CLASS 1B BOYS RANKINGS

1. CUSICK

A year removed from an Incredible 2021-22 campaign that ended with the 1B state championship, the Panthers are well-equipped to run it back with junior guard Bode Seymour, the team’s leading scorer in the title game, leading the way.

2. SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN

There’s not much to dislike about a team returning a plethora of now Seniors who were Juniors that placed at the state tournament a year ago. Leading point guard Cole Wagenaar can change a game quickly for the Knights.

3. WILLAPA VALLEY

The good news for the Vikings this year is that they still have Riley Pearson for another year. They broke the 1B single-game 3-point state tournament record last year with nine in one game and should have the Vikings in good shape.

4. LUMMI NATION

Only two Seniors are gone from last year’s team, but this Blackhawks group is an overall young one. Freshman point guard Jerome Toby will be thrust into a big role early for a team looking to build off a fourth-place finish at state last year.

5. ALMIRA-COULEE-HARTLINE

The Warriors lost a handful of Seniors from a year ago, but waiting in the wings and learning from last year’s state title game run are a mix of underclassmen that are capable of keeping the program where it’s been.

6. MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN/COVENANT CHRISTIAN

Following a sixth-place finish at the state tournament last year, Moses Lake Christian/Covenant Christian is looking for another Trophy and brings back two of its top three scorers in Seniors Michael Podolyn and Jeff Boorman.

7. DESALES

The Irish fell short of a Trophy at the state tournament last year, but should be able to find their way back with all five starters from last season’s team returning, including guards Jack Lesko and Carter Green.

8. NORTHWEST YESHIVA

A large group of Seniors led Northwest Yeshiva to its first state tournament appearance last year and the Lions are looking to make it a regular thing, but they’ll have to get there with a new set of starters.

9. OAKVILLE

The Acorns were oh-so-close last season to a trip to the Spokane Arena, falling short in the regional round, but last year’s team was young and inexperienced at that level. With a year of experience under their belt, this team is one to watch.

10. MOSSYROCK

The Vikings were a young team last year that were able to hang around with some of the mainstays on this list. With a year of experience now behind them, this could be the year they turn a corner.

FIRST THREE OUT: Wellpinit, Mount Vernon Christian, Naselle