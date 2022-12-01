SBLive 2022-23 preseason Class 1B Washington high school boys basketball rankings

Based on conversations with coaches and statewide media, SBLive ranked the top 10 teams across the state of Washington in Class 1B boys basketball heading into the 2022-23 season:

CLASS 1B BOYS RANKINGS

1. CUSICK

A year removed from an Incredible 2021-22 campaign that ended with the 1B state championship, the Panthers are well-equipped to run it back with junior guard Bode Seymour, the team’s leading scorer in the title game, leading the way.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button