SBLive 2022-23 preseason Class 1A Washington high school girls basketball rankings

Based on conversations with coaches and statewide media, SBLive ranked the top 10 teams across the state of Washington in Class 1A girls basketball heading into the 2022-23 season:

CLASS 1A GIRLS RANKINGS

1. NOOKSACK VALLEY

Talk about motivated, this group had to spend the offseason thinking about a lost opportunity in the Class 1A title game (loss to Lynden Christian). Pioneers still have the most Firepower – and best player in the state in point guard Devin Coppinger.

2. LYNDEN CHRISTIAN

Now with 14 WIAA titles, the two-time Defending Champions are a sure bet to be sniffing a three-peat in March. The team graduated four seniors, including all-state MVP Libby Stump. But sophomore Grace Hintz is a star in the making.

3. MONTESANO

The Bulldogs had a happy 2021-22 season, bringing home the first ever state Trophy (fifth place). And if there’s a team that can unseat the co-favorites, it is this squad, which brings back do-everything McKynnlie Dalan as one of four returning starters.

4. WAPATO

Nearly 50 years ago, this school won the 4A title. Now, the Wolves are trying to do the same at this level as the 1A SCAC favorites. Perimeter-shooting prowess gives them their fuel, led by senior KK Bass, whose ability to fill it up is unmatched.

5. CASHMERE

As the likes of Hailey Van Lith and Riley Johnson have graduated – this will be the first time in a while the eight-time 1A Caribou Trail Champions won’t have established all-state performers. If one emerges, it will likely come from the Talented sophomore class.

6. FREEMAN

The 1A Northeast favorites will still play their signature style of stifling defense, especially behind the length of 6-2 Jaycee Goldsmith and company. But Scotties feel they will field one of their best outside-shooting squads as well.

7. TOPPENISH

If you thought last year’s state-bound Squad created 84 feet of Mayhem – wait until this winter. Senior Alvina Meninick is the team’s best two-way player, and sophomore Tatiana Camacho poised to become 1A SCAC’s top post player.

8. KING’S

When Coach Dan Taylor raves about a player, she must be special. And the Knights think they have their next all-state standout in ninth grader Kaleo Anderson, who will run point. Senior Ava Francisco’s size and positional versatility are also a huge asset.

9. MERIDIAN

Too bad the Trojans are stuck in the same 1A Northwest Conference with Noosack Valley and Lynden Christian where both teams advance to the playoffs. They are good, and senior guards Avery Neal and Maris Baklund are nightly box score-stuffers.

10. DEER PARK

Two years ago, 6-footer Darian Herring was 1A Northwest MVP as a sophomore. Last season, the Stags had little Talent around her – but now feel the supporting cast of sophomores (led by Brooklyn Coe) make this a playoff team.

FIRST FOUR OUT: Annie Wright, Seattle Academy, Colville, Zillah.