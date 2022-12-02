SBLive 2022-23 preseason Class 1A Washington high school boys basketball rankings

Based on conversations with coaches and statewide media, SBLive ranked the top 10 teams across the state of Washington in Class 1A boys basketball heading into the 2022-23 season:

CLASS 1A BOYS RANKINGS

1. LYNDEN CHRISTIAN

The Lyncs are bringing back only one starter in floor general Tyler Sipma, but Sharpshooter Griffin Dykstra and forward Jeremiah Wright played valuable minutes a season ago and should have the team in fine shape.

2. ANNIE WRIGHT

These youngsters put on a show last season falling just shy of playing for a Trophy at the state tournament and with no Seniors last year, the entire team is back and highly capable of making a statement in classification.

3. KING’S

There’s a lot to like with this King’s team – especially in sophomore Cam Hiatt who was realistically one win away at the state tournament from being named the MVP as a freshman and he’ll have some help with returning starter Nick Linhardt.

4. ZILLAH

The Leopards return three starters from last season, including shooting guard Luke Navarre and look to be one of the favorites in their league yet again. Zillah should get a boost with senior Aiden Garza back, as well, who missed most of last season.

5. FREEMAN

The Scotties will be without four of their starters from a year ago, leaving Boen Phelps at guard as the only returning starter from a fourth-place team at state which means there’s some big gaps to fill for the reserves from last year.

6. TOPPENISH

Coming off a fifth-place finish at the state tournament, the Wildcats get two starters back with one of them being dynamic guard Josh Perez, making them an early favorite for the SCAC West title along with Zillah.

7. CHELAN

Had some really bright moments last year as a young team that just missed out on a trip to the state tournament and with that year of experience under them now, the Mountain Goats have tons of potential.

8. BLAINE

The Borderites secured their trip to the state tournament last year for the first time since 2004 and look like a team that could be headed back this year with starters Matthew Russ and Carson Lehnert back on the court.

9. OVERLAKE

Another one of those teams that was close a year ago and should build off a strong year with most of its core returning. The Owls check in with seven Seniors on their roster playing in the always tough 1A Emerald Sound Conference.

10. SEATTLE ACADEMY

The bad news for the Cardinals is that they no longer have standout Logan Britt, but the good news is that they do have their other four starters back this year in Carson DeBruhl, Hunter Ackerley, Finn McSherry and Jalani Clemons.

FIRST FOUR OUT: King’s Way Christian, Life Christian Academy, Quincy, Deer Park