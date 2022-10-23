SBCC men’s soccer puts up six goals in win over LA Mission

The SBCC men’s soccer team continued to roll, winning a third straight Western State Conference match on Friday over LA Mission 6-0 at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros have now outscored their last three opponents 15-1, improving to 8-2-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play. LA Mission falls to 0-10-5 overall, 0-2-2 WSC.

The Eagles’ defense stayed strong as it managed to keep the home side off the board for the first 30 minutes, but once the goals started coming for SBCC, they wouldn’t stop.

The first goal was the furthest of the night for SBCC, as midfielder Jake Dunn scored his first of the year from way outside the box. Forward Bart Muns had his initial strike blocked, but it went to Lukas Lovgren who passed back to Dunn. He took a couple of dribbles to his right before firing a laser from 24 yards out that made it past a handful of defenders before going past goalkeeper Anthony Martinez.

A few minutes later, an errant back pass went right to Muns, who beat LA’s last defender with one of his best moves of the year to score his first of the match. Muns appeared to overrun his dribble until the last possible moment, when the center back lunged forward and Muns pushed it ahead and struck a clinical low shot with his left foot to the right post.

Muns made it 3-0 on the break early in the second half, as Will Demirkol cut it back to him for another left-footed shot to the far post.

Santa Barbara went up by four goals in the 60th. Connor Coyle sent forward a wonderful ball from the Vaqueros’ back line, forcing Martinez to come off his line, but Yahir Cervantes beat him to the ball for a cheeky chip to make it 4-0.

Some incisive passing led to Muns clinching his third hat trick of the season six minutes later. Muns sent it out wide to Lovgren, who put a through ball back through the Eagles’ last two Defenders to Muns who scored again with his left foot on first contact.

In the closing minutes, the Vaqueros got their sixth of the night on the break. Liam Wilder sent a great low cross from the right side to Elias Omsels who scored his first as a Vaquero.

SBCC will carry a three-game winning streak into Tuesday’s 1:30 pm road game at Oxnard.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

