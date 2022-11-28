‘SB Unique’ Art Tour Features Notable West Campus Installations

The Office of Government and Community Relations Hosted 19 photography and painting students and three art teacher chaperones from Hauppauge High School on November 17 for a tour of temporary and permanent art installations located throughout Stony Brook University’s West Campus.

The walk, called “SB Unique,” ​​featured examples of Stony Brook’s rich arts history, including stops at Milton Glaser’s 9-11 memorial, the SAC rotoscope bicycles, and various Glaser outdoor fixtures. Other outdoor sculptures, such as the Umbilic Torus and the Zebra Walk, were highlighted, along with indoor exhibits at the Wang Center and the Simons Center.

The group then stopped at the Fine Arts Studio, where Laura Sisti, Assistant to the chair of the Department of Art, led the group through classrooms and studios, viewing, among other things, the darkroom, ceramic kilns, drawing, painting and mixed media classrooms. The highlight of the tour was a Walkthrough of the new state-of-the-art digital art studios, complete with green screens and dedicated computers for creating cutting-edge digital art.

Many of the students seemed in awe of what was for most of them their first visit to a college campus. One student, Christian Rodriguez, remarked, “I enjoyed it because you could see actual classes taking place,” noting that he was happy to observe Stony Brook students and teachers in their live classroom environment. “I liked that it was authentic.”

After an all-you-can eat lunch at East Side Dining, the students’ tour finished at the Zuccaire Gallery in the Staller Center, with a guided tour of the current exhibit “5 +1”, a retrospective of Black artists from the 1970s , by gallery director Karen Levitov.