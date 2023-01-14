SB Nation Reacts Results: Who wins on NFL Wild Card Weekend?

Even though the Houston Texans are sitting on the couch for the postseason, Let’s see how people feel about this weekend’s Super Wild Card Weekend games and who could win the Super Bowl.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars are projected to win today’s games. The Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals are favored to win Sunday, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to make their home fans happy Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Fans think it will be a home sweep all weekend long.

As for who wins it all in the AFC, the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs are the favorite with 42 percent of the vote. However, the Buffalo Bills aren’t far behind with 37 percent of the vote. Should the two teams meet again in the Playoffs for the third season in a row, it will be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the league’s decision regarding Damar Hamlin’s injury and subsequent game cancellation.

In the NFC, the No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers are deemed the favorite at 47 percent despite not having home field advantage. The Philadelphia Eagles sit behind in second with 26 percent of the vote, while every other team follows.

But who wins it all? The favorites are the Chiefs at 27 percent, but the Bills and 49ers aren’t far behind.

