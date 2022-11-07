SB Nation Reacts results: NBA Draft do-over?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We have our first set of results of the season from our SB Nation Reacts poll, and this week’s topic was the NBA Draft.

Jabari Smith Jr. has struggled to start off his NBA career, while a player taken just two spots lower in Jaden Ivey has looked pretty good. It has spiked some social media conversation in recent days as to whether or not the Rockets should’ve drafted Ivey over Smith. The Houston front office was reportedly interested in Ivey leading up to the draft, but when former Presumed number one Smith fell into their lap, it seemed like an easy choice to make.

But we wanted to officially ask Rockets fans, at this admittedly very early stage, whether or not they had any regrets in the choice to take Smith. Here are those results:

I was a big Smith fan before the draft, wanting him in Houston over any other prospect, and nothing I’ve seen so far has dissuaded me from that. Smith’s fit with the team, defensive capabilities, high floor and potentially elite shooting still make him the best choice the Rockets could have made.

Smith is nine games in to his Rookie year as a 19-year-old, with a team that is struggling in a multitude of ways from coaching, to defense, to Offensive cohesion, but his elite three-and-D skillset, as it matures, has the potential to be one of the most valuable skillsets in the NBA… a switchable big or wing who can defend at a high level and who can be elite from the three-point line.

I’m with the rest of Red Nation on this one and I’m not worried one bit about Smith in the long run, despite his early struggles.

