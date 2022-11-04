SB Nation Reacts: NBA Draft do-over?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We’re back with our first SB Nation Reacts poll of the new season and we’re kicking it off with a doozy.

Jabari Smith Jr. has struggled over the first nine games of his career. He’s currently Sporting averages of 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game on 30.5 percent shooting from the field and 30.4 percent shooting from deep.

Taking just two picks after Smith was Jaden Ivey, who many fans were looking at pre-draft as a potential fit in Houston and the Rockets expressed interest in. So far, Ivey has been better than Smith, and there’s been a lot of social media chatter from fans expressing some regret of taking Smith over Ivey.

Ivey’s current numbers are 14.6 points, 4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals on 44 percent from the field and 33 percent from three, and he has looked dynamic at times.

If you could do the draft over today, would you take Smith again or Ivey? (and yes, I know Keegan Murray went at four and he looks good, but I don’t think the Rockets ever seriously considered him.)

Cast your vote here and explain yourself in the comments!

We’ll be back in a few days with the results of our first SB Nation Reacts poll of the 2022-2023 season. I’ll share my personal thoughts then as well.