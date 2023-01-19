SB County Office of Arts and Culture Awards Grants to 39 Nonprofits | Art

The following article was posted on January 18th, 2023, in the Santa Maria Sun – Volume 23, Issue 47 [ Submit a Story ]

SB County Office of Arts and Culture Awards Grants to 39 Nonprofits

By Caleb Wiseblood

The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society (pictured), Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation, and Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden Foundation are among the 39 Nonprofits across Santa Barbara County that recently received Grants from the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture.



The Grants were made possible through funding from the county, the city of Santa Barbara, and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, according to the county Office of Arts and Culture.

“Local arts and culture organizations put so much time and love into helping local communities to express themselves where they live,” Sarah York Rubin, executive director of the county Office of Arts and Culture, said in a statement. “This is important and relevant work that the creative sector is uniquely able to perform, and the city of Santa Barbara and county of Santa Barbara recognize arts and culture investment as community investment.”

Visit sbac.ca.gov for more information on the recent Grants and other programs organized by the county Office of Arts and Culture.