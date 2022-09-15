Saxophonist Goulet jazzed about a future career in music – 32963 Features, Arts

Jazz musician Tanner Goulet had some interesting news to share – oh, not the fact that he is related to the late Robert Goulet, or that Tanner actually looks like that suave Broadway baritone. He also revealed that he had studied jazz improvisation this summer at the renowned Interlochen Arts Camp in Northern Michigan, the nation’s premier multidisciplinary summer arts program for aspiring artists in grades 3 through 12.

A senior at Indian River Charter High School, Goulet began playing the saxophone in fourth grade and has focused on jazz, his favorite genre, for about six years, participating in numerous all-state band, solo and ensemble competitions and festivals.

Born in Columbia, SC, Goulet considers himself a Vero native, having moved here when he was 1 month old, and says he is very fortunate to have his family supporting him, noting, “My Mom and Dad are music lovers, music is always around the house, except when we’re doing homework.”

Goulet went to St. Anastasia Catholic School in Fort Pierce through eighth grade and his saxophone teacher, Al Shikaly, encouraged him to choose IRCHS, telling him that David Mundy, the school’s director of jazz studies, “is fantastic.”

“I had the great opportunity to play in the Jazz Ensemble my freshman year here, and this is now my fourth year in that band. It has been a wild, wild ride ever since; a great, great time,” says Goulet.

“The environment is so amazing, inspiring and enriching. All of the disciplines are so fantastic in their own way. In the jazz program we are all helping to lift each other up and encourage each other to practice and do our best. Very collaborative.”

He plays at locations and events around town as a four-year member and lead saxophonist of the Wolves Jazz Band, with his own jazz/funk band On the One (a reference to James Brown), and as a six-year member of the 20th Street Jazz Band, a local group made up of professional and amateur musicians that practices at the Irish American Club.

He is also an active member of the Florida Symphonic Youth Orchestra Jazz Ensemble in Orlando and has played with numerous other Treasure Coast musicians. He even had the rare honor of playing with the famous Birdland Jazz Club in New York City, which has Featured jazz Legends since 1949.

“I also like to go down to Fort Pierce and play at their Jazz and Blues Society every other week.

Those guys are all fantastic. I’ve played with them since I was 12 years old,” says Goulet.

Locally he has also played at the Blues Jam at Catelli Cigar Bar, adding: “That’s a lot of fun if you are into the ‘Dad rock.’”

Goulet is easy to pick out in any group, as rather than the traditional shiny brass or silver, his saxophone is black.

“It’s built in Vietnam, and then it comes back to the US to be acoustically set up in Salt Lake City, Utah,” Goulet explains, adding that his equipment is kept up to date at Gary Underwood Music in Orlando.

Goulet muses that Jazz is, in a sense, a team sport, with its real-time interactions.

“I just love it so much. I look forward every day to my interaction with people, especially with my classmates here, to interact with people through music. It’s the best way I can express myself, being more connected to the audience and the fellow musicians on stage. Being open to the fact that you can create something absolutely magnificent. It’s indescribable to capture the true feeling of the moment,” he adds.

“The age of jazz started a long time ago, with West African rhythms brought over to this country, and Gospel and blues are so infused in it. No matter who spearheads the development of the genre, it still always retains that, and that’s why I love it so much. It’s so many different things, but it always has that common ground.”

Goulet says he didn’t know what to expect at Interlochen, but quickly realized what a special experience it was to be one of approximately 50 people in the jazz program.

“It’s jazz 24 hours a day for three weeks. It was absolutely fantastic. All different approaches to the Discipline really expanded my knowledge of the craft,” says Goulet, adding that he is “trying to constantly better myself as a musician, better myself as a player.”

Artistic students from around the world attend the camp to expand their capacity in music, theatre, dance, creative writing, visual arts and film through performances, presentations and readings. Approximately 10 percent of the nation’s professional Orchestra Musicians have roots at Interlochen, and its alumni have been awarded nearly 100 Grammy Awards.

“So going to a place like Interlochen and having all of these people with all of these different ideas and backgrounds, it was just amazing to be around that.”

Goulet says two of his Interlochen teachers, Stafford Hunter and Aiden Cafferty, “really broke it down back to the basics. They really simplified it. It made me take a step back and approach it at a different angle. It allowed me, gave me the environment, to do so.”

Goulet says his dream is to be a professional jazz player, but he is grounded enough to know he needs to obtain a bachelor’s degree, and then see where it takes him. He is an Eagle Scout, the current National Honor Society President in his school’s chapter and he is very involved in his community.

Goulet realizes that it will take hard work, combined with some good luck, to reach the point where he can make money as a musician. However, he recalls the words of his saxophone teacher, who played professionally forever, retired, and is now playing professionally again.

“My teacher told me it’s rough, but he would rather get up every morning and do what he loves, than have to go to a 9 to 5 job, hating it. I have thought many a time about what a possible Plan Triple-Z could be if I ever make it to that point, but as of now I’m just going to full force, work as hard as I can, meet as many people as I can and play with as many people as I can.”

In the meantime, Goulet says IRCHS is providing the guidance he needs to find his path and be able to shape his career.

“IRCHS is truly a special place. Without this place I don’t think I’d do music as a career. I don’t think I’d see the opportunity, the possibility to do something I love like this for the rest of my life,” says Goulet, who, in addition to his diploma, will also earn an AA degree in April from Indian River State College.

Goulet plans to apply to colleges in Florida and out of state, mostly on the East Coast. At music-based colleges, students need to first be accepted by the college and then audition to be accepted by the musical program.

“Where can I get the best education, where is there a great jazz scene within the college town, where could I see myself working, possibly, while I’m in college, and what is the cost? Going into college and coming out with student debt is not something I want to do,” he says.

“I have big goals, and if things present themselves naturally better at different times, I’ll improvise, adapt and overcome.”

Meanwhile, Goulet seems incredibly busy, but says, “it’s a good busy.”

Photos by Joshua Kodis